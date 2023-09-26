Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Officially Coming to PC

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis released earlier this month on iOS and Android devices. Fans that prefer to play on other platforms may have been a bit jealous, but the game is officially coming to PC via Steam. As of this writing, Square Enix has not offered a release date for the Steam version, or any additional details about it. However, the Steam version will include support for cross-saves, so players that already started the game on mobile will be able to continue their progress. Hopefully Square Enix will have more information in the near future!

What is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis?

For those that haven’t been keeping up on Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the mobile game has been referred to by Square Enix as “another possibility for a remake.” In Ever Crisis, players can experience the events of Final Fantasy VII once again. However, the key difference is that Ever Crisis is pulling from different media associated with Final Fantasy VII, including tie-in games, books, and more. While Ever Crisis is focusing on the original Final Fantasy VII continuity, it will still pull in elements from the remakes, such as the novel Final Fantasy VII Remake: Trace of Two Pasts.



Since the original Final Fantasy VII released in 1997, there has been a lot of media that expanded on the world in the game. There have been full spin-off games like Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus, movies like Advent Children, and novels like Trace of Two Pasts. The goal with Ever Crisis is to bring this content all under one umbrella, releasing different chapters that adapt elements that many fans have never gotten a chance to experience.

Will Ever Crisis Come to Console?

As of this writing, Square Enix has made no announcement about a console version of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. A console version would seem like a possibility, but it will likely depend on the game’s success. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier released on mobile devices in 2021, and lasted just over a year before the servers were shut down. So far, Ever Crisis seems to be off to a much better start, and pre-registrations for the game hit over 1 million ahead of launch. The Steam release should bolster the game’s numbers quite a bit, and could generate more interest in a console version. It might not be in the works just yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen!

It’s worth noting that other Final Fantasy mobile games have come to console in the past. Notably, Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition started out on iOS and Android, and was eventually brought over to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Perhaps Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will receive a similar treatment!

Are you happy that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is coming to Steam? Do you think the game will end up on console?