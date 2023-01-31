Final Fantasy 7 Reveals Surprising New Collaboration

It is now January 31st in Japan, which means that Final Fantasy VII is officially 26 years old. In that timeframe, the video game has become one of the most beloved of all-time, and Square Enix continues to give players new ways to experience that world. In some cases, that means entirely new games, while in others, it's been through collaborations with existing ones. Soon, Final Fantasy VII fans will be able to clean locations and enemies from the game, thanks to a free DLC collaboration coming to PowerWash Simulator! According to Square Enix, the "Midgar Special Request" DLC will task players with cleaning things like Seventh Heaven and the Guard Scorpion.

A teaser image for the collaboration can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

As of this writing, no release date has been announced for the DLC. While the collaboration might come as a bit of shock to Final Fantasy fans, this is actually the second big franchise that will be represented in PowerWash Simulator. Earlier this month, Square Enix revealed a tie-in with the Tomb Raider franchise, allowing players to clean Croft Manor, as well as many of the relics Lara Croft has discovered on her adventures. Readers can learn more about that particular crossover right here.

Hopefully the DLC will prove to be an enjoyable one for PowerWash Simulator fans, as well as those that love Final Fantasy VII. The latter game's massive popularity could convince newcomers to try out PowerWash Simulator, and see what it has to offer. Since debuting on PC and Xbox platforms last year, PowerWash Simulator has found a faithful following, and its relaxing gameplay has earned the title a lot of praise. The pacing might not be for everyone, but those looking for something a bit less stressful should find a lot to enjoy. The title is actually set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on January 31st, so the timing of this announcement couldn't be better!

Are you surprised by this Final Fantasy VII collaboration? Will this get you to check out PowerWash Simulator? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!