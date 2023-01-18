Tomb Raider Getting Surprising New Crossover This Month

It's been a few years since a new Tomb Raider game released, and while fans are going to have to keep waiting to see Lara Croft return to action, the franchise is going to appear in a surprising collaboration later this month. Square Enix announced today that a Tomb Raider Special Pack is coming to PowerWash Simulator, tasking players with cleaning up Croft Manor in a mini campaign. The campaign will feature five levels, as well as a short story. The content will be available on January 31st, which is also the day the game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

A trailer for the content was released today, and it should give players an idea of everything they'll have to clean in and around Croft Manor! The trailer can be found embedded below.

In a press release, Dallas Dickinson, franchise general manager for Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics, spoke highly about the collaboration.

"What Tomb Raider fan hasn't explored Croft Manor and thought 'Winston could really use some help with these grounds! I would love to power wash this place!'? Now, with the help of Square Enix Collective and FuturLab that's not only possible, but immensely satisfying as well."

Crystal Dynamics was a part of Square Enix up until last year, when the company was sold off to Embracer Group. Following the sale, Crystal Dynamics maintained control over the Tomb Raider IP, as well as Legacy of Kain. It seems likely that this collaboration between Tomb Raider and PowerWash Simulator was in the works before the sale, but it's impossible to say for sure. Regardless, fans that have been hungry for some new content related to the Tomb Raider series should be happy to check this out! It's certainly not as exciting as an actual new Tomb Raider game, but it is nice to see that Lara Croft remains a priority for the company. Hopefully we'll see a lot more of the character throughout 2023!

Are you looking forward to the Tomb Raider content in PowerWash Simulator? Have you checked out the game yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!