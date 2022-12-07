Fortnite Rumor Claims Final Fantasy Content Could be Coming

Fortnite has featured characters and content based on just about every major IP in existence, but there are some franchises that have yet to appear in the game. One of those is Final Fantasy, but that could be changing if a new rumor is to be believed. The rumor started with YouTuber Tabor Hill. As reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR points out, Hill's Fortnite "Wish List" video contained actual leaks for the game. In that video, Hill mentioned Final Fantasy, so it's possible this was more than just some wishful thinking on the YouTuber's part!

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

A Final Fantasy collab might be coming to the game soon..? 🤔



In @TaborTimeYT's recent "wish list" video that DID include some real leaks, he also talked about a Final Fantasy collab that he "would like" to see in the game.



Who knows... maybe this will turn out to be true? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NsAW1gH6OS — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

If Final Fantasy does end up coming to Fortnite, Epic Games would have no shortage of material to work with! This year marks the 35th anniversary of the series, and there have been so many memorable characters and creatures that have appeared throughout those three and a half decades. Material from Final Fantasy VII seems like the safest bet, and characters like Cloud, Tifa, and Sephiroth would be a natural fit; in fact, some of @ShiinaBR's followers pointed out how cool it would be to have the Buster Sword represented as a Pickaxe! Of course, with Final Fantasy XVI coming next year, it might make more sense to have content based on that game, instead.

Readers should keep in mind that this is all just a rumor, and Epic Games has made no announcements about material based on the series. Final Fantasy would be a very big get for the game, and it might even convince some fans of the series to try Fortnite if they haven't already. For now, we'll all just have to wait and see if this rumor pans out!

