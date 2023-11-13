Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Rating and New Details Revealed

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth now has an official rating to go along with some brief new details tied to its story and world. When it comes to early 2024, the second installment in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake series is likely the biggest game in the first part of the year. Now, with its launch right around the corner, Rebirth has received just a bit of new information in a somewhat-unexpected manner.

As of today, the ESRB gave an official rating to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game, which is poised to only launch on PlayStation 5 at first, has been rated "T" for Teen due to "Blood, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violence." Outside of this broad description, the ESRB provided a more extensive outline of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which gives just a bit of new insight into the sequel.

"This is an action role-playing game in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a quest to save the planet from evil," says the ESRB's synopsis of the game. "Players explore fantasy landscapes, perform missions, and battle monsters and soldiers in frenetic melee combat. Characters use swords, staffs, guns, and magic spells to fight monsters and human soldiers; combat is highlighted by impact sounds, cries of pain, and explosions. Cutscenes depict further instances of violence, sometimes with splatters/pools of blood: characters impaled or slashed by swords, sometimes with slow-motion effects; an assassin throwing a spinning blade at a targeted figure; characters shot by soldiers. Some female characters are designed with revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage); suggestive dialogue sometimes accompanies camera panning/close-ups of characters' bodies/outfits (e.g., 'Just admit it. You're obviously captivated by my bodacious beach bod.')."

Likely the best thing about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth receiving this designation from the ESRB is that it virtually guarantees that the game will be arriving on its intended launch date in 2024. Oftentimes, submitting a game for a rating is one of the final steps taken by publishers ahead of launch. With this in mind, it doesn't seem likely that Rebirth will end up getting delayed, which is great news for eager fans.

Currently, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is poised to launch next year on February 29, 2024. As mentioned, the game will be exclusive to PS5 at first, but this exclusivity window is only planned to last for three months. After this time, Square Enix can then bring Rebirth to other platforms, although it has yet to announce any plans to do so.

[H/T MP1st]