Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Hits 4K Blu-ray and Digital

The 2005 film Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children was updated in 2009 with a Complete edition that includes around 26 minutes of additional footage. In 2021, the Complete edition is getting an upgrade to 4K UHD + Digital, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $30.99. The release date is set for June 8th.

Note that you won't be charged until the Blu-ray ships, and you'll automatically get the lowest price during the pre-order period. We haven't heard anything about a Best Buy SteelBook edition, but we wouldn't be surprised if it happened. Keep tabs on this Best Buy link for an update.

If you are unfamiliar, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children is a computer-animated film directed by Tetsuya Nomura that takes place two years after the events of the 1997 FFVII video game. The synopsis reads:

"Continuing the storyline based on the hit Playstation game Final Fantasy VII, two years have passed since the ruins of Midgar stand as a testament to the sacrifices made in order to bring peace. However, the world will soon face a new menace. A mysterious illness is spreading fast. Old enemies are astir. And Cloud, who walked away from the life of a hero to live in solitude, must step forward yet again."

Details on the special features have not been revealed, though it probably won't include anything that we didn't see in the 2009 Blu-ray release.

