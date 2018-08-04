Final Fantasy VII: This Cloud and Aeris Cosplay Is Spot-on

While we not-so-patiently wait for more news on the Final Fantasy VII remake, fans can get at least a little bit of their FF fix in with some of the most incredible cosplays out there. We’ve featured quite a bit in the recent past (seriously, the love is real) but this Cloud and Aeris cosplay set is one for the books. It’s so perfect that you’d think it was a still from the upcoming remake itself!

The cosplaying duo is Wes Johnson as Cloud Strife and Sarah “Adella” Quillian as Aeris. The first still seen above is a direct reference to one of the most heart wrenching moments in the series and they one hundred percent nailed the look, the feel, and the tone.

The pair even took it further with an incredible underwater shot seen below – the serene look, the colours, the styling – at first glance it looks simple but for any fan of the game – this cosplay is downright magical.

As far as the Final Fantasy VII Remake goes, unfortunately, we’re still completely blind. No release date, or even a release window, has been revealed at this time. One bright side however is that the developers have mentioned that the remake will be well worth the wait despite all of the blind faith.

A job listing from earlier this year also revealed that this project will “exceed the original with its full-scale revamp. It will blend what fans loved about the original but will pair that with something entirely new. The downside is that this flip in business model means an even longer wait … but Final Fantasy fans are loyal and we know that Square Enix knows exactly what they are doing with such an iconic game.

With Kingdom Hearts III on the horizon, it’s understandable that the Square Enix crew, as well as Tetsyua Nomura, both have their hands full. Still, if numerous delays and steady progress mean a near-perfect final result, we are willing to wait to see this payoff. With FFVII being held as one of the greatest installments in the series, we’re glad to see the progress being made. Until we know a date however, these amazing cosplays must suffice.