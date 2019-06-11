You Can Already Save $10 on Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4

Four years after being first announced, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake during its E3 press conference yesterday, noting that the new version of the 1997 classic would be released in multiple installments, and that the journey begins on March 3, 2020.

Pre-orders for FF7 Remake on the PlayStation 4 are live now, but you’ll want to reserve the standard edition right here at Walmart ASAP. At the time of writing it was on sale for $49.94, which is $10 off list (price in cart – ignore the December 31st ship date, it’s a placeholder). No credits here – just a straight discount plus free 2-day shipping. This is probably as good as discounts will get on the game, so take advantage of it while you can. If you want to step up to the Deluxe Edition, you can pre-order that via Walmart or Amazon for $79.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.