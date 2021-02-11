Firewatch Developer Celebrates Anniversary With Secret For Fans
Firewatch's developer celebrated an anniversary with fans this week. The narrative game launched back on February 9, 2016, so for the fifth anniversary, Campo Santo shared some sights from the game. It’s been a long time since that year, but people still remember how exciting Firewatch was back then. Recently, Campo Santo was hard at work on titles like Half-Life: Alyx, but they have some small surprises for longtime fans. That art they shared on social media hadn’t been seen before. In addition, they shared a hidden arcade secret in the game. As Nintendo Switch players are aware, the title made its way to the console back in 2018. However, they probably didn’t know there’s a game cartridge inside of Firewatch that holds some extra gameplay for long-time fans. Check out all the wild reveals in the tweets below.
They wrote, “Firewatch shipped five years ago today, which feels like an eternity ago and like yesterday. Thanks to everyone who helped us create it, and to all of you who played it. For Firewatch's fifth birthday, enjoy a few rarely seen concept sketches drawn during development:… An even more rarely seen piece of Firewatch: How closely have you dug into the Nintendo Switch version of the game? Have you truly completed everything on that cart?”
An even more rarely seen piece of Firewatch: How closely have you dug into the Nintendo Switch version of the game? Have you truly completed everything on that cart? pic.twitter.com/CmQGpswzXY— Campo Santo (@camposanto) February 10, 2021
Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder are actually developing a movie based on the game. They told The Hollywood Reporter about the project, "Firewatch is a stunning accomplishment, a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. I’m delighted that Sean and Jake are letting us ruin their perfect video game by turning it into a movie and/or TV show."
Campo Santo’s Sean Vanaman also offered, ”Jess and Keith are hard-working and visionary film producers with impeccable taste in video games. Not unlike when we met Joe Drake and the team at Good Universe in 2016, we knew in our first conversation with Jess and Keith that they’d make great partners. We have no doubt in their expertise, their taste, and their passion and assume that our experience as so-so game developers will make us first-rate producing partners."
Did you enjoy Firewatch? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Hard to argue
My goty 2016 https://t.co/BKvsBx34Jt— Chip (@Fr3shlySqu33zed) February 10, 2021
That is some high praise
If a video game was going to change my life, how lucky for me that it was this one. What a good game, what good people. Thank you, @camposanto. https://t.co/6ho43E1Gpu— Duncan Fyfe (@DuncanFyfe) February 10, 2021
Check it out
Absolutely obsessed with this game when I played it—the story, the open map in the mountains, THE MUSIC! Def worth playing over one weekend https://t.co/Av40s4purP— sarah chivvis (@littleChivvis) February 10, 2021
Such a special game
Firewatch remains the project i am most proud of having been a part of. what a special little game and what an amazing (and hilarious) team. https://t.co/lWBfQoL5gB— Mark Wood (@thelatemarkwood) February 10, 2021
No disagreement here
One of the greats. https://t.co/Hb9MWYEyVy— Rob McGregor (@SamuraiPizzaRob) February 10, 2021
Just a joy
thank YOU for this masterpiece 🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/jzm4fY4JN6— Kieran White stan (@ackeroswald) February 10, 2021
Time really flies
Hard to believe Firewatch is 5. I'm certainly due a replay, what an incredible game. https://t.co/JtAzHraprN— Ben M-J (@V_Ben) February 10, 2021
Highly recommended
Honestly, if you haven't played this game yet, you need to get on that. Not only is it beautiful, but it's got a great story. I loved it. https://t.co/2xEJnFxp1I— rEliseTheKraken (@rEliseTheKraken) February 11, 2021