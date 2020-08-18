A New Firewatch Movie Is in Development

✖

A new movie based on the 2016 video game Firewatch from developer Campo Santo is officially in development, it has been announced. The feature film is coming from Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder at Snoot Entertainment, the production company known for work on films like Little Monsters, Blindspotting, and Anomalisa. Campo Santo's Sean Vanaman and Jake Rodkin will also produce. A movie was previously in development at Good Universe, but the rights reportedly reverted to Campo Santo with Good Universe's sale to Lionsgate in 2017.

"Firewatch is a stunning accomplishment, a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art," one of the Calders told The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m delighted that Sean and Jake are letting us ruin their perfect video game by turning it into a movie and/or TV show."

"Jess and Keith are hard-working and visionary film producers with impeccable taste in video games," said Vanaman. "Not unlike when we met Joe Drake and the team at Good Universe in 2016, we knew in our first conversation with Jess and Keith that they’d make great partners. We have no doubt in their expertise, their taste and their passion and assume that our experience as so-so game developers will make us first-rate producing partners."

"Firewatch is a mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness," the game's official description reads in part, "where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio." The video game first released in 2016 and is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

