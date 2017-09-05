Firewatch Fan Orders A Copy Of A Special Book…And Gets It From The Developer

(Photo: Campo Santo)

Some fans will go to any length to have collectibles from their favorite game. That's certainly the case with Ryan (last name withheld), a fan who is a die-hard fan of Campo Santo's first person adventure Firewatch, which made the rounds on the indie circuit a few months back.

This fan has gone to great extent to show his appreciation for the game, even going as far as to purchase one of the Crime by the Numbers Notebooks from the Campo Santo online store, where a number of Firewatch goods are sold. But he decided to go one step further, and the developer has responded in kind.

See, inside the notebook, there's a fake order form where you can order novels from the fictional publisher's publishing house. Ryan decided to send it in, requesting a book called Love At First Site by Mo Marlowe – which, by the way, only exists in the game. See, the order form was just included as a little nod to fans, it didn't actually have a book that could be sent.

But considering that Ryan went all-out to order the book, Campo Santo decided to oblige and actually sent him a physical copy. After spending a few hours working on the design of the book and working on the writing (as well as purchasing a photo printer off Craigslist to get the job done), the team sent him back a paperback copy of Love At First Site, published through the fake team at Red Panda Press.

You can find pictures of the book in the attached gallery, and while you probably shouldn't expect to order one of your own – this was pretty much a "one and done" sort of deal – it's still kind of neat how the team went all-out to fulfill this superfan's wish, even though Love At First Site probably isn't as good a tale as what Firewatch has to offer between the two main characters.

It makes you wonder what other teams might do for superfans of their favorite games. I might just submit a Metroid Prime request to Nintendo. Hmmm.

Firewatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.