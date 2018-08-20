First Look: Dragon Age Comic ‘Deception’ Vol 2

Another Dragon Age comic is back with yet another fantastic collaboration between Dark Horse Comics and BioWare! With a series that first began its journey back in 2009 with Dragon Age Origins, the franchise has evolved over the past decade with new games, comics, and companion novels. The adventure is far from over and many fans were able to get a little taste of Thedas once more when the latest comic Deception made its debut back in June. Now we’ve got your exclusive first official look at the second in this new mini series.

At the helm of the newest series is writer Nunzio DeFilippis and Cristina Weir, with Fernando Heinz Furukawa on the art front. Together with colorist Michael Atiyeh and stunning cover art by the returning Sachin Teng, we find ourselves once again back in the land of blood magic and intrigue as the Inquisition continues a risky mission with even riskier companions.

Dark Horse tells us, “With limited influence inside the magocracy known as the Tevinter Imperium, the Inquisition turns to strange bedfellows to accomplish a critical mission—a pair of con artists with a rivalry as grand as their performances!”

Need a little catching up with the first entry into the latest comic series? Instead of playing the part of a Mage Killer as with the previous comics, this time fans of the long-standing franchise will learn the story of the stunningly deceptive con artist, Olivia Pryde. After a failed career as an actress, Pryde ventures into a life of crime throughout the streets of Ventus. When she targeted Calix Qintara, a well known Tevinter household regarded for their wealth, things quickly go south when she realises that Calix is nothing like she thought.

Did Olivia Pryde get herself into a situation can’t get out of? Are the stakes too high and this is the con that costs her everything? We’ll find out when the first issue of Deception goes on sale October 10th of this year. The second issue goes on sale on November 14th for $3.99 and will bring 32 new pages of glorious adventure.

Thoughts on the latest adventure to rock Tevinter? Sound off with your magic-infused thoughts in the comment section below and tell us how you think this will play into the next installment in BioWare’s iconic RPG franchise!