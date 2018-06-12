Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Comes West This October

If you were wondering if you would have the chance to tell someone “you’re already dead” in a Fist of the North Star in the U.S., we’re happy to report that you will be.

Sega has confirmed today that Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, the anime-based game produced by the team behind the Yakuza games, is confirmed for a release in the West! The game will arrive on PlayStation 4 on October 2nd, in both U.S. and European markets.

“Brought to you by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the development team behind the acclaimed Yakuza series, Lost Paradise is a high-intensity action-adventure RPG based within the world of the beloved Fist of the North Star manga. Players take control of Kenshiro as they progress through an alternate universe of the original story, explore the post-apocalyptic wastes of the Earth in a customizable buggy, and tear through groups of thugs using Kenshiro’s signature Hokuto Shinken techniques. Lost Paradise will launch exclusively in both physical and digital formats on the PlayStation®4 on October 2, 2018 for $59.99,” the company noted in its press release.

“As you might expect from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Lost Paradise‘s world is packed with character-developing and world-building side missions, as well as a collection of hilarious minigames. From buggy races and rhythm-based Hokuto Shinken chiropractic therapy sessions, to managing a nightclub and more, there are plenty of adventures that explore the world outside of battle in new and creative ways. Combat and character progression also play major roles in Lost Paradise. Kenshiro fights using classic Hokuto Shinken assassination techniques unlocked with experience earned throughout the story, by defeating enemies, and completing side missions and minigames.”

The game will be playable this week at E3 2018, at Sega/Atlus’ booth in the West Hall.

For those that can’t make it, however, you can still get your kicks from the official announcement trailer for Fist of the North Star, which you can see above. There’s a lot of people that are pretty much getting beaten senseless in it, so it’ll no doubt be right up the alley of anime fans.

We’ll be getting a closer look at Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise later this week! (If we’re not dead, that is.)