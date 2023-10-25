Five Nights at Freddy's Gets Mixed Early Reactions from Fans: "Not Scary"

Five Nights at Freddy's is being called "dull" and "not scary" in early reactions.

By Cade Onder

Five Nights at Freddy's is finally here... but it may not be everything you hoped for. This has been a strong year for video game adaptations with movies like Gran Turismo and The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well as The Last of Us TV series on HBO. It seemed like everything was aligning for Five Nights at Freddy's to be a hit as well, especially given it has been in development for many years. The creators of the film have been working to make sure it was just right and making it something fans could get behind, even going as far as to create real animatronics.

Unfortunately, the movie is not going well with some of its hardcore fans which is who the filmmakers were targeting. The first reactions and even some reviews have been going out over throughout the day following some early screenings and the reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have praised it as being exactly what they wanted, while others are absolutely panning the movie. Notable Five Nights at Freddy's fans like Jacksepticeye have noted that he didn't resonate with the movie. The YouTuber told ComicBook.com a few weeks ago that he didn't expect to like it, but was "cautiously optimistic" and hoped that it at the very least would not be boring. Some reactions cite the movie not being scary whatsoever, lacking any kind of style, and just generally being underwhelming. You can read some of the negative reactions below.

There are still some people who enjoyed it, so there is a chance that it will be good, but it is dividing viewers.

If you are on the fence about Five Nights at Freddy's and don't want to spend extra money on it, you will be able to watch it on Peacock if you're a subscriber tomorrow night. That won't seem to hurt the movie in any way as Five Nights at Freddy's has already made its budget back through streaming deals and is looking at a $50 million opening weekend, which is fantastic for a movie reportedly shot on a $25 million budget.

Five Nights at Freddy's Has No R-Rated Cut

Five Nights at Freddy's is being criticized for its lack of scares and part of that may be due to the fact the film is targeting a younger audience. Five Nights at Freddy's is a video game series that has resonated with children and teenagers, so it opted to go for a PG-13 rating as opposed to a bloodier R-rating. The film will not get any kind of R-rated director's cut later down the line, as confirmed by director Emma Tammi.

"I would say not to expect an R-rated version on this one," said Emma Tammi. "We're really happy with how the PG-13 tone landed; it felt like the right fit for this particular film. We're sticking by it."  

