Five Nights at Freddy's Gets Mixed Early Reactions from Fans: "Not Scary"

Five Nights at Freddy's is finally here... but it may not be everything you hoped for. This has been a strong year for video game adaptations with movies like Gran Turismo and The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well as The Last of Us TV series on HBO. It seemed like everything was aligning for Five Nights at Freddy's to be a hit as well, especially given it has been in development for many years. The creators of the film have been working to make sure it was just right and making it something fans could get behind, even going as far as to create real animatronics.

Unfortunately, the movie is not going well with some of its hardcore fans which is who the filmmakers were targeting. The first reactions and even some reviews have been going out over throughout the day following some early screenings and the reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have praised it as being exactly what they wanted, while others are absolutely panning the movie. Notable Five Nights at Freddy's fans like Jacksepticeye have noted that he didn't resonate with the movie. The YouTuber told ComicBook.com a few weeks ago that he didn't expect to like it, but was "cautiously optimistic" and hoped that it at the very least would not be boring. Some reactions cite the movie not being scary whatsoever, lacking any kind of style, and just generally being underwhelming. You can read some of the negative reactions below.

I didn't really like it — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) October 25, 2023

I really like the first 2 games and the lore of everything but the movie felt a bit rushed in some places and pretty standard in others. Had a couple of cool moments though — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) October 25, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy's: Josh Hutcherson is the new security guard at the abandoned amusement arcade with dark secrets in this very poor adaptation of the video game, which is tame, boring and not scary at all. Even rip-offs like Willy's Wonderland or Banana Splits are better. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) October 25, 2023

Just out of a screening of FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S and, having seen it whilst surrounded by chortling teenagers laughing at in-jokes I didn't understand, I can safely say I've never felt so old.



Oh, the movie? It's bad. Not scary, not funny, utterly bizarre and impenetrable. — Jenny Jane (she/her) (@JennyJaneWrites) October 25, 2023

I can’t speak about #FiveNightsAtFreddys as a fan of the game but as a film – it’s a completely flat and jumbled misfire. While I appreciated the practicality of the animatronics and some of the music choices were cool, the problem is the story – and that it barely has one. The… pic.twitter.com/ZAYaHmH8oc — Luke Hearfield 🎃 (@LukeHearfield) October 25, 2023

#FNAFMovie might be the most uneven film of the year. Absolutely nothing like it was sold, going off on tangents at every turn and barely coming together at the end. What should probably have been a simple horror tale is made into a convoluted PG-13 mess.⭐️.5 pic.twitter.com/5U0T6Nfpeh — Theo (@theofisher82) October 25, 2023

#FiveNightsAtFreeddys is nothing but a dull, uninspiring collection of lame jumpscares collaged together in a thin plot.

Cool setting, cooler practical animatronics but zero atmosphere.

I hope fans have a better time than I did.

Watchable enough but utterly forgettable. pic.twitter.com/SEDIi0DV15 — Rennywise 🤡 (@RenGeekness) October 25, 2023

There are still some people who enjoyed it, so there is a chance that it will be good, but it is dividing viewers.

shocker, i thought FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S was terrific: a uniquely compassionate look at childhood pain, accompanying guilt, and the terrors we choose to shape. very much a King-inspired horror tale of decaying suburban America, it’s also a stunner to look at (those match cuts!) pic.twitter.com/PIRPMqK06b — Dimitri Kraus (@simplykraus) October 25, 2023

#FiveNightsAtFreddys leaps above its flaws to deliver a practically perfect; satisfying, fun & thrill worthy good time at the movies.



Hutcherson is great! & Matthew Lillard's Afton is FANTASTIC with 'Stu Macher' vibes appropriately sprinkled across his performance.#FNAFMovie pic.twitter.com/V93XZAODmu — MCJL (@TomMCJL) October 25, 2023

If you are on the fence about Five Nights at Freddy's and don't want to spend extra money on it, you will be able to watch it on Peacock if you're a subscriber tomorrow night. That won't seem to hurt the movie in any way as Five Nights at Freddy's has already made its budget back through streaming deals and is looking at a $50 million opening weekend, which is fantastic for a movie reportedly shot on a $25 million budget.

Five Nights at Freddy's Has No R-Rated Cut

Five Nights at Freddy's is being criticized for its lack of scares and part of that may be due to the fact the film is targeting a younger audience. Five Nights at Freddy's is a video game series that has resonated with children and teenagers, so it opted to go for a PG-13 rating as opposed to a bloodier R-rating. The film will not get any kind of R-rated director's cut later down the line, as confirmed by director Emma Tammi.

"I would say not to expect an R-rated version on this one," said Emma Tammi. "We're really happy with how the PG-13 tone landed; it felt like the right fit for this particular film. We're sticking by it."