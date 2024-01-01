Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Sequel Hasn't Been Greenlit Yet

An executive at Blumhouse Productions has confirmed that a sequel to 2023's Five Nights at Freddy's movie hasn't been greenlit just yet. By all accounts, FNAF was one of the biggest success stories of 2023 in the film industry. Not only did it set new records for Blumhouse, but it also ended up becoming one of the most successful horror films of all-time. With all of this in mind, a sequel seems all but guaranteed, but those within Blumhouse haven't started working on a follow-up entry just yet.

Speaking to Collider, Blumhouse VP of Feature Film Development, Ryan Turek, verified that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 isn't in the works for the time being. Turek acknowledged that FNAF was a resounding success for those at Blumhouse and praised director Emma Tammi for her work on the project. That being said, a new installment hasn't been internally greenlit, but Turek acknowledged that Blumhouse boss Jason Blumhouse is likely cooking up something behind the scenes.

"That movie made so much money. It was a huge success, and we're grateful for that," Turek said. "Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we're still waiting for the green light on that. We'll see. [...] I'm sure Jason's got some tricks up his sleeve."

Again, even though FNAF 2 hasn't been formally greenlit just yet doesn't mean it won't be happening at all. In fact, it would be far more shocking if Blumhouse opted to never make a sequel given how much money the project hauled in for the company. With this in mind, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will almost certainly be announced at some point in 2024. When that happens, we'll be sure to share the status on this future horror film with you here on ComicBook.com.

What are you hoping to see from a future Five Nights at Freddy's movie? And how did you feel about the first film that Blumhouse released this past year? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.