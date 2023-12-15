Five Nights at Freddy's Star Hopes to Make a "Bunch" of Sequels

There's almost no chance we don't see more Five Nights at Freddy's movies in the near future. Blumhouse's film adaptation of the beloved video game series is the highest grossing film in the studio's history, making more than $300 million at the box office despite getting a simultaneous release on Peacock. While no announcements have been made just yet, there will be a big future for this budding franchise.

Matthew Lillard, who stars in Five Nights at Freddy's hopes the series has a long life ahead of it. The scene-stealing star of Scream and Scooby-Doo plays the new horror hit's big villain, and the door was definitely left open for him to return. While speaking to EW about the Five Nights at Freddy's home release, Lillard talked about his wishes for the character's future.

"I'm pretty thrilled right now being part of a new franchise," Lillard said. "I'm hoping that we get to do a bunch of these and, if I'm the Voldemort, that means I'll always be in it."

The reference to Voldemort, the main antagonist in Harry Potter, came from a conversation Lillard had with director Emma Tammi when they first met to talk about his role in Five Nights at Freddy's. Lillard said that she told him his character was "the Voldemort of this universe."

Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel

A sequel hasn't been officially announced by Blumhouse, but another Five Nights at Freddy's feels like all but a sure thing after the movie's box office success. Count the film's director among those anxiously awaiting news that the franchise is moving forward.

"We're all, including myself, very excited to keep making movies in this universe if we're lucky enough to do so and this first one does well," Tammi told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

Tammi also revealed that there were certain "loose ends" left without a conclusion, allowing space for more stories in a potential second film.

"We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up," the director responded when asked about the Mary Stuart Masterson's character.

Tammi had a similar response when asked for clarity on Mike's brother, Garrett. It was suggested that Garrett was killed but his ghost was never a part of the visions and his body wasn't in any of the animatronics, at least that we saw.

"I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over," Tammi said. "I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories."