Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Rumored to Be in Development

Five Nights at Freddy's released in theaters and on Peacock last month, and the movie has been a huge success for Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures. While Five Nights at Freddy's was one of the most expensive movies Blumhouse has ever produced, the risk paid off, as it also became the company's highest-grossing movie ever. It should come as little surprise then that rumors of a sequel have begun to circulate. According to reporting from The Hollywood Handle, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is not only happening, it will also see the return of director Emma Tammi.

Loose Ends in Five Nights at Freddy's

Until we see confirmation from Blumhouse, Universal, or Tammi, readers should take this with a grain of salt. That said, a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel seems extremely likely. The movie's ending definitely left the door open for a second movie, with some very big questions left over. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Tammi herself said that there are some loose ends that could be addressed. The director specifically mentioned Mike and Abby's Aunt Jane, who was played in the movie by Mary Stuart Masterson. Jane was something of an antagonist in the movie, and while she was seemingly killed by Freddy Fazbear, we never saw her final fate, leaving her potentially alive.

While Tammi did not reference her character, there's also Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), who was comatose at the end of the movie. These loose ends, combined with the deep lore and multiple video game sequels that make up the franchise, could give us an idea what to expect from Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Blumhouse and Horror Games

Five Nights at Freddy's marked the first movie based on a horror game for Blumhouse Productions. Obviously, that number will grow if the studio makes a sequel to the movie, but we could see a lot more video game adaptations from them in the future. Back in July, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum told Discussing Film that he wants the studio to make more horror movies based on video games. That statement came shortly after the success of Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it's clear that more and more companies are seeing the potential benefit of bringing video games to the big screen.

Now that Five Nights at Freddy's is a bonafide hit for Blumhouse, it seems increasingly likely that this will happen. Big horror game franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil are spoken for, but there are a lot of other options out there, particularly from indie developers. Games like Layers of Fear, Sally Face, or Darkwood could all end up being options for Blumhouse, and even draw new audiences to those games.

