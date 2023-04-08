Former League of Legends MMO, World of Warcraft Developer Ghostcrawler Announces New MMO

Greg "Ghostcrawler" Street, the former executive producer on Riot Games' League of Legends MMO and a former systems designer on World of Warcraft, is creating his own MMO. Street confirmed as much in a series of tweets shared this week that said the new game in the works at his similarly new studio will be "an MMO or something very MMO-like." Specifics on the game haven't been shared yet beyond that since the game was only just announced recently, but for now, Street said he's in the process of bolstering the team with industry veterans to help craft this new game.

On social media and from a community-facing perspective, Street was the most active developer on Riot's MMO team and was often considered the face of the project given his time spent on other titles like World of Warcraft. Street has been at Riot for quite a while now prior to the MMO's announcement, too, and worked on other projects previously such as push for new League comics when he was the head of creative development at Riot.

All this goes to say that it was quite the surprise to hear that Street would be leaving his role at Riot, though he said at the time that his next project would be announced soon enough. His tweets this week shared more details on what that project will be. Saying that he's been thinking of his future and the kinds of games he wants propped up as the milestones of his career, Street shared the first news of his next title and the studio that he's founding.

"That is why I'm excited to announce that I am starting my own remote studio! Our goal is to move fast and go big," he said. "Fortunately, I have found a great strategic partner aligned with this vision, and we are moving forward! And yes it will be an MMO or something very MMO-like!"

We’re not ready to share the new studio’s name or game details. Yet. Rather, the purpose of this message is that we're still looking for a few elite folks to round out our adventuring party. We will hire less experienced devs later (and yes some with no experience) but for now we… — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 6, 2023

Street continued to say that they'll be hiring developers with less or no experience later on, but for now, the goal is to focus on bringing aboard veterans. No details on the studio's name were shared at the time nor were details on the game offered beyond a rough idea of its genre.