League of Legends MMO Loses Lead Producer

The executive producer of the upcoming League of Legends MMO has left his role at Riot Games. At the end of 2020, Riot finally announced that it would be embarking on the long process of creating an MMO set within the sprawling universe of League of Legends. Since that time, some periodic updates on the project have come about from Greg Street, who was the executive producer of the game and previously worked on World of Warcraft. Now, following an absence from the internet that began at the end of 2022, Street has revealed that he will no longer be providing updates of this type because he instead choosing to leave the company.

In a new message shared on social media today, Street revealed that he is stepping away from Riot and in turn, the League of Legends MMO. Street underscored that this decision is one that he made in light of personal matters that have taken place within his own life and aren't the result of anything dealing with the studio or the development of the MMO. In the future, Street said he still plans to develop games but hasn't stated where he might end up.

"I have decided to step down from my role at Riot Games," Street said plainly. "A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family. [...] The MMO is in good hands and it's the right time to hand over the [reins] for the next phase."

In a follow-up message, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill took the opportunity to offer some more clarity to fans about what Street's departure means for the MMO itself. In short, Merrill stressed that work on the game is still very early on. And while Street was a vital part of the initial stages of the project, Merrill stressed confidence in where those remaining at Riot are looking to take its development.

"First, we are still in early development, but have a direction that we're very excited about," Merrill said. "We're working hard to deliver an experience that you'll love. (But it will still be a very long road to get there – thanks for being patient with us.) We believe in this game and the team working on it. If we look at development as a race, Greg has run an amazing first leg with an incredible team, and I know whoever takes the baton next will be set up for success going forward."

For now, there is still much that we don't know about this upcoming League of Legends MMO or when it might release. In the coming month, though, the next spin-off game set within the world of League of Legends, The Mageseeker, is set to be published under the Riot Forge label and will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.