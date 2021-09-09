Square Enix Reveals Forspoken Trailer and Release Window

Today’s PlayStation Showcase had a lot for fans to be excited about, including new information on Forspoken, the game formerly known as Project Athia. During the showcase, publisher Square Enix revealed that the game will release in spring 2022. In addition to Forspoken‘s new release window, the publisher also pulled back the curtain on an all-new trailer! The video showcases some of the gorgeous visuals players can expect to see, and how the title will make good use of the PS5 hardware. We also get a good glimpse at the game’s narrative and setting. The game’s new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

In Forspoken, players take on the role of Frey Holland. The game’s protagonist has found herself transported to the world of Athia, and she’ll have to use her powers to explore the game’s location and survive its various dangers. The game’s storyline is being written by Gary Whitta, best known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Many Star Wars fans consider that to be one of the best films in the series, but Whitta also has a long history with video games, as well. The writer has also handled scripts for games like Gears of War and Prey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the game’s new trailer gave PS5 fans a lot of new information, it still seems that there’s a lot to be revealed about Forspoken. Regardless, the game looks like one that fans will want to watch out for in 2022! Next year is already shaping up to be a good one for PS5 owners, and the year is starting on a good note with Horizon Forbidden West. Hopefully Forspoken will prove to be a strong release for the platform.

Forspoken will release spring 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Forspoken when it releases next year? What do you think of the game’s new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!