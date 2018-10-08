First ‘Fortnite’ Action Figures Revealed During NYCC

Back in July, esteemed collectibles creator Todd McFarlane revealed that he was making a new action figure line for the wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite. Now, thanks to New York Comic Con (NYCC), we’ve got our first look at one of the pieces in the first wave: Cuddle Team Leader.

The decision to make a new line was an easy one to make.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Fortnite brand has taken on global status and continues to grow each day. The game, with its sense of skill and irreverent fun, now has hundreds of character options to choose from, which is a tremendous blueprint for making any successful toy and action figure line,” said Todd McFarlane, Founder of McFarlane Toys.

“The developer’s art team at Epic Games wants to bring that same attitude into the creation of their toys, and everyone here at McFarlane Toys will be doing all we can to bring Fortnite fans the very best products. With such a deep and visually interesting library to choose from, I have no doubt that we will be able to showcase both current and classic looks from the Fortnite franchise. After talking with some of the top creators at Epic Games, I’m delighted they are as stoked about our partnership to make cool toys as we are!”

“We’ve been fans of Todd and McFarlane Toys for years and years,” said EPIC Games Creative Director Donald Mustard earlier this year, “and it’s been a dream come true to have an opportunity to collaborate with them. I’ve seen some of the prototypes and they’re so sweet… I think players are just going to be blown away.”

So far we don’t have a release date or price point yet, but we do have an idea of what the first two waves will include thanks to the packaging:

Cuddle Team Leader

Raptor

Rex

Black Knight

Brite Bomber

Skull Trooper

Oblivion

Drift

So far we’ve only got confirmation of the first two waves but between these and the massive amount of Pop Funkos recently revealed, it’s going to be a very happy holiday season for Fortnite fans.