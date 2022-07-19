Fortnite Reveals More Anime Skins

Fortnite already has a couple of anime-inspired skins available in its vast collection of cosmetics, and soon, it'll welcome a few more to the in-game options. Epic Games announced the "Anime Legends Pack" this week which comes with 10 different cosmetics, though these might not be the anime looks you were expecting. Instead of this being a crossover where characters like the ones from Naruto are welcomed into the game or the rumored Dragon Ball collab, this new cosmetic collection instead reimagines a couple of original Fortnite skins while also adding some accessories like back blings and pickaxes to go along with them.

The three skins resulting from this anime reimagining are the Golden Gear Midas, Ricochet Rox, and Ready Penny skins seen in the tweet below. The Golden Gear Midas skin has an alternate style wherein he wears a helmet which technically brings the total number of cosmetics in this pack up to 11 if you count the styles in that way.

A gold signature original ✨



The Anime Legends Pack makes its premiere this October 2022.



Below is a breakdown of everything that's included in the Anime Legends Pack. Note that the Golden Gear Midas skin also has a "Golden Touch" ability which allows users to "apply a golden, toon-shaded wrap to any equipped weapon" in case that sways your decision to get this pack or not.

Fortnite's Anime Legends Pack

Golden Gear Midas Outfit: Hittin' the streets and makin' bank. (Includes helmet alt Style.)

Golden Crash Back Bling: Gold first. Safety second.

24 Karat Katana Pickaxe: Here comes the gold rush.

Ricochet Rox Outfit: Everyone's favorite mecha-fighting miss!

Whirlberry Back Bling: Ricochet Rox's very best friend!

Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe: Sharp and refreshing.

Ready Penny Outfit: She's never caught off-guard.

Little Black Bag Back Bling: Has everything Penny could need

Glimmering Edge Pickaxe: A gold signature original.

Lil' Kart Emote: Take a lil' lap around the lil' track.

As indicated by the box art in the image above, this Anime Legends Pack will be available in a physical form as well as a digital purchase. It'll be $19.99 either way, but you'll be able to get the physical version first on October 14th with the digital one available on October 22nd.