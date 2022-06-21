Fortnite Adds More Naruto Skins, New Event

Leaks suggesting more Naruto skins were coming to Fortnite were correct once more with Epic Games confirming this week that several new cosmetics from the hit anime and manga franchise will be added to the game. These will be added alongside a new event, too, that'll task players with completing different challenges in exchange for some of these cosmetics and other rewards. All of these skins and more will come to the game on June 23rd, but the community challenges associated with the event have begun a bit sooner and are live now.

Following the event from late last year which added Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi skins along with different styles for each of them and some accompanying cosmetics, this latest event looks to repeat that formula with four more core skins. Itachi, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata are all coming to the game on June 23rd at 8 p.m. ET with unique styles available for each of them, too. Epic Games shared a preview of the skins this week in the confirmation of the new Naruto event while showing off a more detailed look at the skins and their alternate styles over on the blog post.

Team 7 is coming back and this time some new friends (and foes) are joining the battle 💥



Starting June 23 at 8PM ET, look for new cosmetic sets, explore Hidden Leaf Village and complete quests for XP.



In addition to these main outfits, several other cosmetics are being added. The list below consists of backblings first followed by different pickaxes, gliders, and emotes players can equip once they're added later in the week.

Fortnite x Naruto Cosmetics

Hinata's Backpack

Sand Gourd

Black Ops Mask

Minato's Kunai Pickaxe

Sword of Kusanagi Pickaxe

Gaara's Sand Cloud Glider

Manda Glider

Rasenshuriken Emote

Striking Shadow Snakes Emote

A couple of bundles will combine some of these cosmetics at a discount for those who want to pick up more than one addition from the Item Shop this week. Epic Games also confirmed that the Hidden Leaf Village will be returning from June 23rd to July 7th at which point we'll see the first of the Naruto guests, Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi, present to issue quests to players.

While these things will all get underway on June 23rd, Epic Games said players can start in on the Naruto crossover early by participating in the Nindo Community Challenges. Those will unlock not only emotes but also the Akatsuki Wrap and Manda Glider with more details seen here.