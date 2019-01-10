‘Fortnite’ Isn’t Winning Over the Better Business Bureau

While Fortnite is making millions of dollars and winning over many players, it doesn’t particularly have big fans with the Better Business Bureau.

A report from Kotaku suggests that the BBB has several issues with the Epic Games hit, as it recently “awarded” its customer service with the low rating of F, based on 247 “unanswered customer complaints” on its website. More details can be found on the Better Business Bureau page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The group noted, “A majority of complaints submitted to BBB against Epic Games deal with customer service and refund or exchange issues. BBB has attempted to contact Epic Games on numerous occasions, but the company has failed to respond.”

It continued, “One complainant wrote, ‘Epic Games failed to protect customer security, resulting in several unsanctioned charges over mine and my partner’s account.’ Another complainant added that, ‘There is no phone number or proper email response time to return my unauthorized charge of $160. Nobody will answer, and I feel cheated.’”

That’s not to say that Epic Games will face any sort of sanctions or anything, as the BBB isn’t exactly an official government group or anything. It does notify consumers, however, of shady business practices, and this is pretty obvious on their page for those that want to read more into the game.

Epic Games has since reached out to Kotaku, noting that it was “aware of instances where users’ accounts have been compromised using well-known hacking techniques” and was “working to resolve these issues directly with those players affected.” But the complaints have apparently increased in count since then, leaving us wondering if they’re going to be addressed later, rather than sooner.

But the BBB hasn’t just given Fortnite the dreaded “F” score. It turns out that Valve received it as well in the beginning, though it’s since improved to a still-not-solid C+. Whether Epic Games will put in the effort to push its score to something more passable has yet to be seen.

Obviously this won’t affect the game’s success, but it is interesting that not everyone is crazy about Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

What do you think about this matter? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the scoop!)