Fortnite Announces Downtime for Avengers: Endgame Update

A time has finally been announced for Fortnite’s next update that’s scheduled to release the big Avengers: Endgame event, and it’s carrying an ominous message with it. Epic Games shared what’s probably going to be the final teaser for the update and the superhero event on Twitter and referenced Thanos’ “Snap” from Infinity War. The update will drop at the normal time that Fortnite content is typically released, so you can expect the game to be pretty active early in the morning as people await the details of the event.

April 25th at 5 a.m. ET is when the v8.50 Update will begin its release and “balance will be restored,” according to the tweet below which was shared on the official Fortnite account. Downtime for the update will start then, and once its over, we’re expecting there to be bunch of new superhero-themed content be it in the form of cosmetics, a new game mode like the Thanos-centered one released when Infinity War hit theaters, or perhaps a combination of the two.

*Snap*

Balance will be restored. Downtime for the v8.50 update starts tomorrow, April 25 at 5AM ET(0900 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2019

Epic Games has been teasing the event all week, so any Fortnite player who’s been paying attention or has an affinity for Marvel’s Cinematic Universe likely has eyes on the release. The Infinity War event featured only Thanos – though saying “only Thanos” feels like a disservice to how big a deal the crossover was – but other Marvel characters have already made appearances in these teasers. An Iron Man teaser was released today with Thor and Captain America ones coming before it, so it looks like these heroes will be featured in some form or fashion. Cosmetic items for each of the heroes is what some people are hoping for, but it seems more likely that players would be able to wield the Avengers’ weapons in-game like they could with Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

Fortnite’s big update and the Avengers: Endgame crossover event are scheduled to be released on April 25th.

