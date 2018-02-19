Epic Games Adds 30 More Tiers to Fortnite’s Battle Pass

With Season 3 of Fortnite beginning soon with the second season almost at a close, Epic Games announced plans to expand the game’s Battle Pass to allow for more progression and loot along the way.

The way that the Battle Pass works now allows players to buy the pass that provides an avenue to get exclusive loot in Fortnite. Throughout the season, playing and doing well in Fortnite will rank up through the tiers with more compelling loot being earned the higher that players go.

As of Season 2, the Battle Pass has 70 tiers to advance through, but with the start of Season 3, 30 more tiers are being added to bring the total to a lofty 100 tiers. This means that more loot will be available with 30 new loot pieces spread out among Outfits, Skydiving FX Trails, and other categories, all seen through the loot table breakdown in Epic Games’ announcement post.

Despite the fact that the Battle Pass is being extended, players won’t have to invest any more time than usual into the Battle Pass to complete every tier.

“Even though we added 30 tiers, you’ll still be able to complete the Season 3 Battle Pass in the same amount of time as the Season 2 Battle Pass (typically 75-150 hours),” Epic Games said.

For players that don’t have the time, the tiers can always just be purchased for 150 V-Bucks each. A new Battle Pass bundle is also being made available with the Battle Bass and 25 tiers being available for 2800 V-Bucks. Weekly challenges will also be available during Season 3 that will feature seven tasks each week to replace the daily challenges that were seen in Season 2. These challenges don’t expire until the season ends and can be completed at any time, so players have plenty of time to complete the challenges regardless of when the Battle Pass is purchased. Four of the seven challenges need to be completed each week to earn rewards, so players can choose the easiest or most entertaining challenges that fit their needs.

Epic Games also provided a brief FAQ for anyone who isn’t familiar with the Battle Pass that explains how to purchase it and how to get more loot quicker, all of this seen through the announcement post.