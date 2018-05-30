Fortnite: Blitz V2 Returns, Plus Teams of 20 LTM

The time is here, Fortnite family! A new patch has arrived bringing with it new features, the interesting addition of shopping carts, and two different Limited Time Modes for players to enjoy when looking of another challenge outside of that Victory Royale. With the latest update, 4.3, we’ve got the Blitz making a comeback with its faster storms and “exciting finishes,” as well as Teams of 20 bringing on a little extra challenge. Here’s what players have to look forward to:

Limited Time Mode: Blitz V2

Videos by ComicBook.com

Summary Faster storms, more loot, exciting finishes!

What’s New? Updated with all of the new weapons & items that have come out since Blitz was last released: Port-a-fort, Clinger, LMG & more. Bus flight height has been lowered to allow players to get into the fight more quickly.

Mode Details The storm is already closing in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully! Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%. Increased materials found on ground from 30 to 75 per instance. Increased the number, spawn rate & descent speed of Supply Drops. All stats are counted in this mode.



Limited Time Mode: Teams of 20 V2

Summary Five teams of twenty players fight to the finish!

What’s New? Each team now has their own bus, to make it easier to drop together. Chests & Supply Drops now spawn extra ammo and consumables.

Mode Details Each team is composed of five squads of four players. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 60-80%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 75-90%. Supply Drops always come in batches of 5 instead of random amounts per Storm Circle. Supply Drop rate increased from 180 (+/- 30s) to 210 (+/- 30s). Teams of 20 has six Storm Circles instead of nine. Most matches will end within 20 minutes. All stats except for wins are counted in this mode.



In addition, the second part of the Blockbuster questline has also been added for Epic Games‘ Save the World mode allowing players the chance to earn the newest Mythic hero!

The latest patch is now live for both Battle Royale and Save the World! Happy gaming!