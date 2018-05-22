Fortnite Blockbuster: Where to Find the Free Battle Star

A new week, a new Blockbuster challenge for Battle Pass owners in the world of Epic Games‘ Fortnite. To make sure you don’t miss out on your free Battle Star, this is what you need to know about Week 4’s free loot.

It’s important to note that in order to even gain access to the hidden Battle Star, all of Week 4’s challenges must be compete. Once that is done, players will need to head over to Omega’s Lair near Snobby Shores, as seen in the image below:

In order to get up to where the star is carefully hidden, players will need to build a structure close to where the rocket is located in order to reach it. Once done, simply walk up to the Star as usual and ‘search’ to interact.

It’s pretty simple, though you’d be surprised how many Battle Pass challengers overlook a free Star.

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and a Helicopter (1) ( HARD )

) Trap Eliminations (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (3) (HARD)

Complete all of the above challenges to unlock a special reward, those Battle Stars definitely pay off when looking to maximize your loot. If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.