Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Start Date Announced

Fortnite players have long been battling in the first season of Chapter 2, the revamped version of Fortnite released in an update last year after a dramatic, game-stopping event. An extension meant that players would be playing in Season 1 even longer, but we now have a confirmed release date for Chapter 2 Season 2. Epic Games announced on Friday that we can expect the next season to begin on February 20th and gave players some cryptic teasers about what’s coming.

The update on the stats of Chapter 2 Season 1 and the season that’ll follow it was shared by Epic Games on Friday. Epic Games said update 11.50 is scheduled to release in early February, and after that, we’ll see the start of Chapter 2 Season 2 on February 20th, a date which falls on a Thursday and is in line with how Epic Games typically updates its game.

As for what’s going to be in the next season, Epic Games isn’t giving any decipherable hints yet. In fact, it did quite the opposite. Two lines in the post which seemed like they were going to talk about the next season were marked over to appear as though they’d been redacted. Epic Games said “We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet,” so it looks like we’ll just have to wait for the season to start to see what Epic Games has in store. If Fortnite’s rampant leakers and dataminers have their way though, we’ll probably at least see hints of what’s coming before the season begins.

In the buildup to the end of the season, Epic Games said it’d be giving players more Overtime Challenges to help them finish up anything they hadn’t completed yet. There’s also going to be a new two-week event before the current season ends with details on that event being revealed later at an unannounced time.

To give an idea of how long players have been in Chapter 2 Season 1, the current season began last October after the black hole event took place. Epic Games announced the following month that the season had been extended ahead of the holidays and would be ending in “early February,” though no precise release date was given at the time.