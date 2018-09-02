Sony Boss on ‘Fortnite’ Cross-Play: ‘PlayStation 4 Is the Best Experience’

Sony once again addressed the topic of cross-platform play between other consoles with the chief executive officer saying that it has to do with the PlayStation 4 providing the “best experience” for playing Fortnite and other games.

Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO of Sony Corporation, spoke at the IFA technology show in Berlin. Independent reported on the Sony executive’s talks and said that he addressed the topic of cross-play during the event and said that Fortnite is best played on the PlayStation 4.

“On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play,” Yoshida said. “Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that’s our belief.”

The comment is one that many people might find dubious based on recent events, especially when it comes to Fortnite. When the game was released for the Nintendo Switch, players who owned multiple consoles and wanted to play Fortnite elsewhere found that their Epic Games accounts created on the PlayStation 4 were locked to that platform. It’s a stark difference from the other versions of Fortnite on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch that allow cross-platform play between each other and the PC version.

Yoshida did point out during the talk that cross-play is already enabled on the PlayStation 4, to some degree.

“But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others, so we decide based on what is the best user experience,” he said. “That is our way of thinking for cross-platform.”

Rocket League among other games are examples of PlayStation 4 titles that console and PC owners can play together. Many of these games that offer that cross-platform feature also allow Switch and Xbox One players to play together, however, while the PlayStation 4 sticks solely to interacting with PC players.

The comments from Yoshida echo previous statements from Sony about cross-platform play. Back in June, Sony responded to the backlash from the Switch-PlayStation controversy and reminded people that Fortnite cross-play is possible with PC players.

“With 79 million PS4s sold around the world and more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles,” Sony said. “We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms.”