Fortnite: Crazy New Cube Island Location Leaked

Kevin the Cube is back. According to a new leak, Fortnite is getting a new island location, and what’s under the island? Kevin the Cube from a few seasons ago. The leak comes way of a datamining effort by FortTroy, and reveals not only a new island location, but what’s on that island. And it appears to be numerous locations previously removed from the game — like the Motel — combined into one large structure. What the location is called, is unknown, but players are calling it Cube Island in the meantime.

CUBE ISLAND INGAME LEAK! pic.twitter.com/2VqBVawSWG — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

THE LOCATION IS NOT IN THE VOLCANO I could only easily leak it in this location! — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019

At the moment, it’s unclear when the island will be live in the actual game or where it will be located or why it exists in the first place, but, as you’d expect, there’s plenty of theories.

The Visitor is tryin to bring back his Rocket or build a new one with brute Parts and Then Kevin comes back and Ice king and Fire king fight again.

Then the monster is revived and after it’s about to destroy something Singularity comes flying down from outta space and they fight — 《GaVin KiNg》 (@GaVin_KiNgGaMes) August 27, 2019

Yes because were going back in time — Michael yt gaming (@Michaelytgamin1) August 27, 2019

Of course, as always, take this with a grain of salt, like any leak. It’s obvious Epic Games has something cooking up with the Cube, but who knows if this is a final representation of that or when any of this will come to fruition. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to see the Motel back. It’s been too long.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.