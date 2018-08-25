The Fortnite Mystery Cube Is Starting To Move

As you may know, yesterday, an enormous cube mysteriously manifested itself into Fortnite where the lightening had been striking in the southeast corner of the map.

And now the thing — that looks like a Nintendo GameCube — is starting to move. Yes, that’s right. Move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what does this mean? Well, nobody knows. But that hasn’t stopped everyone and their dog from throwing their crazy theories at the wall. Many Fortnite players seem to think the return of the TomatoHead has something to do with it, while others seem convinced it is heading towards Salty Springs. In other words, nobody knows what’s going on, per usual.

Here’s my theory: When you get killed by it on the chat it says a flashing simple with an arrow pointing NW so it’s telling us it’s gonna go somewhere NW and destroy something — Joshua Latham (@starjosh04) August 25, 2018

What if we need to move that cube to the bunker in wailing woods so everyone gets the galaxy skin ? — Haterade999 (@ConvoCombo) August 25, 2018

SEASON 6 SOON — FallingShadowX (@Fernand28586816) August 25, 2018

I think it might go to where the stone heads are staring at, which is somewhere in salty — Bailey Bear (@BaileyB33926315) August 25, 2018

Cube is going to move to things that weren’t there Before the rifts happened so basically return things back to normal — Khalid Yunez (@k_yunez) August 25, 2018

Tomato man is up to no good — black jesus (@BiggSucc) August 25, 2018

Like with the rifts and the meteors before it, nobody knows what’s going on with this giant cube. But if there is one thing that is clear, it is that something is brewing, and likely something big. And going off the last few similar events Epic Games has tantalisingly trolled players with, this one could just be getting started.

Anyway, let us know in the comments section what your own theories are. Personally, I’m hoping the cube breaks open and reveals that the crossbow is coming back. That would make me a very happy bush wookie.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.