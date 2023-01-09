Fortnite Disables Another Chapter 4 Item

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 began last month, bringing several new additions for players to check out. The game's latest chapter introduced a new melee weapon in the form of the Shockwave Hammer. The hammer has made for a powerful new tool, but a glitch has been discovered that allows players to endlessly bounce, making it quite overpowered! It seems Epic Games is trying to rectify that, as the weapon has been disabled. Fortnite insiders @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX are under the impression that the weapon will return to the game following a hotfix on January 10th, but Fortnite players will have to make do without it in the meantime.

There will be a short downtime in 14 hours from now in which Epic Games will fix a few problems that players are currently experiencing.



The Shockwave Hammer will most likely get unvaulted again after this downtime is over.



(This is NOT v23.20, but only a small hotfix) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 9, 2023

Naturally, most Fortnite players are happy about the fix! While the Shockwave Hammer has been an awesome new addition, the glitch has made it a big hassle. Hopefully Epic Games really will get the problem under control and players can go back to enjoying it the way the developers originally intended. Of course, the Shockwave Hammer's removal comes shortly after the Deku Smash item was similarly disabled! That item was removed last month, and has yet to return to the game. It's hard to say if the Deku Smash item will ever return, but at least it looks like the Shockwave Hammer's removal will be a much shorter one.

For now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see how things play out! There are a lot of complications that can arise when it comes to keeping things balanced and enjoyable for a player base as large as Fortnite's. While some players might not be happy with the length of time it can take, or how these things play out, Epic Games is clearly looking for the best way to keep all players enjoying the game.

