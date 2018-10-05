‘Fortnite’ Double Helix Nintendo Switch Bundle Now Available

Nintendo Switch and Fortnite have joined forces to offer an attractive Nintendo Switch console bundle. The highly-anticipated Fortnite “Double Helix” bundle is now available, and will will give Fortnite fans the perfect boost as they start their Battle Royale journey on Nintendo Switch. You can order it right here.

The best part about this bundle is that you won’t be paying a premium for all of the extras that come with it. For $299.99, which is the standard price of a Nintendo Switch, you get the console, Fortnite (which is free to download from the eShop), and $45 of extra Fortnite cosmetics and currency! For players who know they’re going to be playing a lot of Fortnite or for parents with kids who love the game, this bundle will be a no-brainer. Here’s everything that comes with the package, in addition to the console:

1x unique Double Helix Outfit

1x unique Telemetry Back Bling

1x unique Pinpoint Pickaxe

1x unique Rotor Glider

1,000 V-Bucks (in-game Fortnite currency)

You’ll get a bunch of cool-looking gear right out of the gate, and 1,000 V-Bucks can go a long way toward any other cool cosmetic upgrades you might want to make. Even the most expensive skins are typically around 1,200 V-Bucks, so if you want one of the more coveted costumes in the game, you should be able to score it without dropping a fortune.

If you’ve never played Fortnite before now, you could not have picked a better time to jump in. The game is more polished than it’s ever been, and there’s more to do now than there’s ever been. As the updates continue to roll out, the monthly average player count continues to skyrocket. Over 70 million players can’t be wrong, and the latest update brought lots of spooky new cosmetics for you to check out for Halloween.

Season 6, which is ongoing, revolves around the theme of “Darkness Rises.” The ever-changing Fortnite Battle Royale map has undergone some fun changes, and you may notice spider-webs, giant spiders, and hanging ghosts scatted around the various neighborhoods and named areas of the map. It’s a riot, even if you’re not very good, so don’t be afraid to jump in and start competing for your first Victory Royale.

