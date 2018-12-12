‘Fortnite’ Players Are Making Big Plays by Double-Hijacking Planes

Fortnite’s new planes were bound to give players ways to pull off some impressive stunts, but one of the biggest plays people are attempting is the double-plane hijack.

The new X-4 Stormwing Plane was added at the start of Season 7 and gave Fortnite players their first aerial vehicle, unless you’re counting the limited mobility that Balloons offered prior to the update. These planes have a mounted machine gun and four extra spots to players to position themselves on outside of the cockpit, and it’s on those passenger slots that players are able to pull off these impressive double-hijack plays.

By flying through the air and landing on a plane’s wing, players can use their weapons to get a clear shot at the pilot and knock them out of the vehicle. From there, they’re free to commandeer the plane, but some have found it more fun to instead jump right off and move onto the next target.

Some of those plays have already been recorded and circulated online with a few of the impressive double-plane hijackings seen below.

Out of One Plane and Onto Two More

The double plane steal. ?️?️ This is so much fun! pic.twitter.com/obWLzLhmJl — TSM HighDistortion (@HighDistortion) December 7, 2018

Competitive Fortnite player HighDistortion who’s also part of TSM was one of the first to share his double-plane steal play with a clip being shared just after Season 7 began.

From the Ground to the Air

A Twitter user by the name of Austin Micheal Jones also shared their own clip of them hijacking two planes, but they started from the ground and rode their way up in the air to get to the second one.

Attacking from Above

Twitch streamer Jordan Smith also managed to pull off the double-hijack play by rifting his way above a plane before taking a second vehicle right afterwards.

Ninja Didn’t Even Want the Planes

And last but not least is Ninja, the most well-known Fortnite streamer who had his own double-plane hijack. He elected not to keep control of the planes like other players might’ve, but he eliminated two players in the process.