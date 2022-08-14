Fortnite Appears to Be Teasing Eminem Event

Fortnite is apparently teasing some kind of Eminem event, though fans aren't sure exactly what that will look like. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and has really evolved into a giant platform. Although it's extremely fun and well-liked amongst its players, it has become a tool for advertising and social events as well. The game is famous for its crossovers with Marvel, Disney, DC, and other huge brands. In 2020, Christopher Nolan even debuted the trailer for Tenet in Fortnite and then some of his movies were shown in the game. Epic Games has even held concerts within the game for major artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

With that said, it seems like another concert or some other kind of event is on the way. Over the weekend, Fortnite players began noticing that the ICONs radio station in the game was only playing Eminem songs, including Venom, the song featured in the Marvel movie by the same name. As of right now, no one really knows what to make of this. Twitter user HypeX posted the list of Eminem songs being played and it's quite extensive, meaning it's incredibly unlikely this is some bizarre coincidence. Given the game has a history of hosting concerts for huge artists, it's entirely possible Eminem is planning to do a big musical event in the game soon, but it really remains to be seen.

Songs are, in order:



- Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

- Headlights (ft. Nate Russ)

- Phenomenal

- Higher

- Not Afraid

- Venom

- Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars)

- Fall

- Monster (ft. Rihanna)

- Walk on Water (ft. Beyoncé)

- Berzerk

Berzerk

Survival

Eminem song “VENOM” is on the Fortnite ratio.



(Source: @VenomDbd)

Epic Games will likely leave this as a tease right now, but if this is happening, something will probably be announced soon. As of right now, Epic appears to be teasing some kind of Dragon Ball event for Fortnite, so who knows how many big events are coming to the game, but it does look promising. This could all amount to nothing, but it's rare that Epic Games puts these kinds of teases in and doesn't follow through on them. Whatever the case may be, it's worth keeping an eye on.

What do you think Epic is teasing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.