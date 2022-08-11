Fortnite Confirms Dragon Ball Crossover with First Teaser

After more leaks and rumors than Fortnite crossover are typically subjected to, Epic Games confirmed this week the plans for a Dragon Ball crossover within the Battle Royale game. The first teaser was dropped this week showing the iconic imagery of Shenron, the wish-granting dragon called upon by gathering the Dragon Balls. A start date of August 16th was set, too, to confirm when we'd be seeing this crossover get underway, but we still don't officially know everything that'll be included in the event at this time.

That teaser can be seen below courtesy of the Fortnite Twitter account which shared the Shenron image as well as the release date and a quote reminiscent of Shenron's dialogue when interacting with those who've summoned the dragon. Given that Shenron is an unlikely candidate for a character skin yet is the focus of this teaser regardless, perhaps we'll see a point of interest on the Fortnite map referencing Shenron given the way this image is presented.

If nothing else, we can bet on there most certainly being some Dragon Ball skins for players to acquire in Fortnite whether those new outfits arrive via in-game challenges, the Item Shop, or a mix of both. Based on some of the supposed leaks we've seen before (and there are plenty of them) we'll see several new skins added to the game. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are all names that have been thrown around in these leaks as ones that insiders say are pretty likely to be the skin recipients. If nothing else, Goku and Vegeta will almost certainly be getting skins given their prominent role in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Outside of the skins themselves, we've also seen references to some sort of in-game item modeled after the capsules that Capsule Corp. creates in the Dragon Ball universe. An in-game Mythic weapon resembling Goku's Kamehameha is supposedly going to be in the game as well, and when you consider other cosmetic categories like back bling, emotes, and more, it seems like Dragon Ball fans will have a lot to look forward to in this next crossover.

Fortnite's Dragon Ball crossover will officially get underway on August 16th.