Fortnite Pushes Epic Games’ Worth To a Whopping $8.5 Billion

Indeed, Fortnite has taken over the world. It managed to clear the $1 billion mark in revenue earlier this month; and it’s clearing $2 million a day with ease, even with its free-to-play setup. So what’s the next big thing it can do? Well, how about push Epic Games‘ net work to new heights?

The publisher of the hit game have reached an impressive amount of net worth, according to this report from Bloomberg. Thanks to its Battle Royale mode and its massive money intake, the company has now shot up its net worth by $3 billion. That puts it at around $8.5 billion. And that’s before the game manages to make another estimated $1 billion by year’s end.

This is a huge leap forward for Tim Sweeney, who founded the company 27 years ago in his parents’ basement. One little decision to add Battle Royale to Fortnite made a world of difference; and now his company is seeing the benefits as a result.

Since the game is free to download and play, a majority of its profit comes from buying V-Bucks online, which can be used on new outfits, axes for digging up resources, emotes and other special items. It also doesn’t hurt that it finds major crossover appeal with partners, such as Marvel. The comic titan teamed up with Epic Games earlier in the year to introduce a huge event involving Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. There’s no word yet on what the company’s next big crossover will be, but there are millions of fans watching and waiting. Well, watching and having a good time with the game. (Oh, and we shouldn’t forget the social madhouse Ninja has created by teaming up with Drake. Not by a longshot.)

Its accessibility has also gone through the roof over the past few months. Its release on mobile has been heralded by phone and tablet users alike; and it’s garnered millions of downloads on the Nintendo Switch since its release last month. That just leaves Android, and word has it that the game could release for that format any minute now.

Michael Pachter, an analyst for Wedbush Securities, told Bloomberg, “On the revenue side, they’ve done something that’s really unique, which is come up with a perception of exclusivity.” He noted that the availability of exclusive items is driving a lot of players to make special purchases.”If you see another player in a leopard skin and go to the store and see it’s no longer available, you think, Shoot, I’ve got to move on it next time.”

Fortnite can be downloaded now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.