Apex Legends Reveals Full Season 21 Patch Notes

Developer Respawn Entertainment is dropping the Season 21 update in Apex Legends, but the team has shared the full patch notes a day early to give players a chance to look through everything before the update goes live. We've known a bit now that Season 21 will include a new Legend named Alter, with her abilities being revealed a few days ago in the highlights blog. However, the Season 21 update is much more than just the new Legend. Apex Legends is also bringing back Solos mode for the season while changing up the map rotation to include Broken Moon, Kings Canyon, and World's Edge.

Outside of those big ticket items, the team at Respawn is introducing all kinds of balance updates and bug fixes. The list is huge (as you can see below), but it includes updates to the Care Package and changed drop rates to ensure that any time an unarmed player opens a loot bin, they will automatically get a weapon. As Respawn says, no longer will you be "bringing knuckles to a gunfight." That's only the tip of the iceberg. If you're an Apex Legends die-hard, there are a ton of new changes to sort through.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Season 21 update. Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

NEW LEGEND: ALTER

Alter is an agent of chaos, primarily concerned with having fun and bringing about the end of the world. Everything is a game to her, and she is always looking for an advantage. Her kit adds an entirely unique dimension to the Apex Games, allowing her to create void passages through geo or escape through the Void to her Nexus when her enemies believe they have the upper hand. Her ability to craft unsuspecting rotations through the world will sow new levels of disorder in the ring and she can't wait to watch the whole place burn.

For more details on our newest and most devious Legend, check out our Highlights Blog. Read more about her abilities below.

PASSIVE: GIFT FROM THE RIFT

Can remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be a shield core.

TACTICAL: VOID PASSAGE

Creates a portal passageway through a surface.

ULTIMATE: VOID NEXUS

Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

UPGRADES

Level 2 Upgrade Options

Ultimate Cooldown: Reduce Ultimate cooldown by 30s

Void Vision: Extend highlights and see health bars after exiting Tactical

Level 3 Upgrade Options

Eternal Nexus: Voic Nexus no longer times out

Tactical Cooldown+: Reduce Tactical cooldown by 10s

SOLOS TAKEOVER

In case you missed it, Solos will be taking over Duos from May 7, 2024 to June 24, 2024. We've taken aspects of some of our most popular modes and integrated them to keep things interesting: use your Battle Sense to detect nearby enemies, tear things up with pre-kitted weapons and attachments, and keep the fight going with auto heal and Second Chance mechanics.

UPHEAVAL MAP ROTATION

The following maps will be available in Pubs and Ranked for the first half of this season:

Broken Moon

Kings Canyon

World's Edge

PATCH NOTES

BALANCE UPDATES

Care Package

Wingman returns to the floor Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values Damage reduced to 45 (was 50) Skullpiercer Elite removed Hipfire accuracy reduced Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up No longer takes magazines as an attachment

Devotion enters the Care Package NEW Reverse Hipfire: sustained hipfire will tighten accuracy instead of widen Damage increased to 16 (was 15) Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple) Reserve Ammo: 324 Empty reload time significantly reduced



Gold Weapons Rotation

Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, Longbow DMR

Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins

The first loot bin opened by an unarmed player will always contain a weapon

Dev Note: Bringing knuckles to a gunfight isn't the most engaging gameplay, so we're improving weapon acquisition consistency in the early game. When completely unarmed, opening a bin will guarantee at least a low tier weapon.

Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes

Collecting a banner will no longer lock the player out of critical gameplay actions Running, shooting, punching and reviving will all break out of the banner collect animation while still registering as a successful collection Players can immediately interact with a Death Box a second time while the animation is playing or continue holding the interact button to collect and enter a Death Box in one flow



Dev Note: It's happening, it's finally happening! I've died, you've died, we've all died trying to help our allies get back in the fight, but at least now we can't blame grabbing the banner! Collecting banners is a positive action in Apex and for too long we've punished that action with a brief moment of pure helplessness. We're putting your gun quite literally back in your hands, so get out there and save some Octanes and Wraiths!

Survival Items + Support Bins

Survival items now only spawn from a support bin's tray if the team is in need

Dev Note: Survival items have been feeling abundant lately so we're reducing their frequency in support bins by only spawning them when players meet specific requirements (like needing a Mobile Respawn Beacon when you've got eliminated allies)

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

30-30 Repeater

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Dev Note: The 30-30 has been dominating the mid-long range for a few seasons and our recent adjustments weren't quite enough to dethrone it. Removing the Skullpiercer should create some space for other Marksman and Sniper rifles to shine.

Charge Rifle

ADS recoil improved and stabilized

Dev Note: The Charge Rifle remains a high risk-reward weapon, however the risk slightly outweighs the reward. We've taken a smoothing pass at its recoil so it shouldn't be quite so unwieldy when firing.

Longbow DMR

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed

Base recoil significantly improved

Projectile gravity reduced

ADS in and out time reduced

Dev Note: We've always considered the Longbow a great entry level sniper that's easy to run. Over time, we've come to realize that being a good entry level weapon and requiring lots of attachments to come online are at odds with one another. Simplifying the Longbow's loot chase to make it more base level approachable is intended to improve its early game effectiveness and overall consistency as a sniper.

Triple-Take

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Dev Note: The Triple-Take is a strong weapon on paper, but it can feel a bit sluggish to maximize damage output. Providing quick reloads and extra ammo in the mag allows players to keep pressuring for longer with more chances to punish.

Hop-Ups

Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool

Boosted Loader added to the loot pool Reloading while near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine with extra rounds



1x Digital Threat Optic

Removed from loot pool and all locked set weapons

Dev Note: The Digi represents a sharp power spike in Apex—a single loot item that both counters and synergies with a specific Legend. Its power ebbs and flows with the Legend meta in a way that proves very difficult to tune. We're giving the 1x Digi a hiatus while we investigate healthier optic based perks.

LEGENDS

Ash

Arc Snare Changed to left-hand cast No longer stows weapons or interrupts consumable use when launching

Phase Breach: inspired by some Alter tech, nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

Dev Note: It's about time, huh? Allowing Ash to fire her Arc Snare with her off-hand has been something we've wanted to do for a while now. Holstering and redrawing her weapon to use the snare put Ash at a disadvantage in combat and minimized a lot of her play options. Ash should now be able to be much more active with her snare and apply pressure more aggressively when successful.

Ballistic

Whistler: damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5)

Upgrades Care Package Insight: removed NEW Sling-Shot: improves Ballistic's base sling weapon to a blueset at Level 2 and a purpleset at Level 3



Dev Note: We're replacing a lackluster perk with something more interesting, especially for those Ballistic players that like tapping into their sling weapons in non-Ult scenarios. Three Tac related upgrades is plenty, let's make some room for that third weapon.

Breakout: Level 2

Lasting Bullet: Smart Bullet duration in-world is tripled

Care Package Insight: Reveal Care Packages

Upheaval: Level 2

Lasting Bullet: Smart Bullet duration in-world is tripled

Sling-Shot: Sling weapon levels up with each upgrade selection

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt Cooldown increased to 4m (was 3m) Knocks with Ult active no longer extend duration

Upgrades: Level 3 Tactical Cooldown: removed Taste of Blood: buffed HP gain on knock to 50 (was 25) NEW Long Hunt: knocks extend Beast of the Hunt duration



Dev Note: Beast of the Hunt has a lot of power baked into it considering perfect vision through smoke, increased move speed, and a generous extension timer. We wanted to break that down to see if players lean into a specific playstyle and ax the uninteresting hidden power of a decreased Tac cooldown. Bloodhound synergizes very well with two of the most popular Legends at the comp level, but we want to be mindful of their appeal across skill bands. We're not doing anything big to this approachable Legend until we gauge their place at the top-end in a digi free world.

Breakout: Level 3

Taste of Blood: Gain 25 hp on knocks while Ultimate is active.

Tactical Cooldown: -5s Tac Cooldown



Upheaval: Level 3

Long Hunt: Knocks extend Beast of the Hunt duration.



Taste of Blood: Gain 50 hp on knocks while Ultimate is active.



Catalyst

Piercing Spikes Cooldown decreased to 20s (was 25s) Long Cast upgrade integrated into base Tactical

Dark Veil Dark Veil length increased to 45m (was 40m)

Upgrades Long Cast: removed Long Veil: moved to Level 2 NEW Ferro-Door: fully rebuild and reinforce missing doors with Passive.



Dev Note: Catalyst could use some love after her Ult nerfs, and Sister Spikes needed some competition. Hopefully making Tac charges more available with a baseline cooldown buff and creating a situationally strong alternative via passive upgrade helps strike a balance. Now that the Ult upgrades are decoupled, there are some difficult choices to make at both levels that we suspect are influenced by match flow. Will you hunker down with a friendly zone pull, or will you need an upgraded wall to help with rotations?

Sister Spikes: Increase max number of active Spikes by one.

Long Cast: Increase Spike throw range by 40%.

Long Veil: Increase Ultimate length by 15m.

Sister Spikes: Increase max number of active Spikes by one.

Resilient Veil: Increase Ultimate lifetime by 5s

Long Veil: Increase Ultimate length by 15m

Ferro-Door: Fully rebuild and reinforce missing doors with Passive.

Resilient Veil: Increase Ultimate lifetime by 5s.







Caustic

Gas damage and slow now stops immediately after Caustic's squad is eliminated

Gas damage ramps from 4 → 10 max (was 5 → uncapped), damage on knocked players down to flat 4 (was 5)

Conduit

Radiant Transfer Can no longer target a Revenant while Forged Shadows is active When Revenant activates Forged Shadows, any temporary shield generation ends immediately. Revenant will keep any temporary shields generated before activating his Ultimate.

Upgrades Battery Collection: removed NEW Battpack: can stack up to 3 Shield Batteries per inventory slot (doesn't stack with Gold Backpack)



Dev Note: Conduit maintains a healthy pick rate and has cemented herself as a strong Support pick even after her last round of nerfs. We don't want to hit her effectiveness as a Legend that pushes the tempo in combat. This is a targeted nerf to one of her synergies that felt more exploitable than we'd like.

Battery Collection: See Battery Count of death boxes.

Bigger Jam: Jammer damage radius increased by 20%.

Battpack: Stack up to 3 batteries per inventory slot.

Bigger Jam: Jammer damage radius increased by 20%.





Crypto

Neurolink Network Traffic upgrade now integrated into base kit Squadcount banners are now visible anytime the drone is in a deployed state

Upgrades: Level 2 Tac & Ultimate Cooldowns: removed Network Expansion: moved to Level 2 NEW Quick Ping: improved drone handling (faster accel/decel)

Upgrades: Level 3 NEW Satellite Imagery: drone scan persists for an additional 1.5s NEW Hackathon: cut the drone cooldown in half, gain a speed boost anytime he uses his Ult or the drone is destroyed



Dev Note: Crypto's upgrades at the start of Season 20 left a lot to be desired. We hope this suite of changes resonates with a couple different playstyle types—particularly when it comes to players' affinity to pilot the drone more actively vs. passively.

Tactical Cooldown+: Reduce Tactical cooldown by 10 seconds.

Ultimate Cooldown: Reduce Ultimate cooldown by 20%.

Network Expansion: Passive & Ult range increased by 25%.

Quick Transmission: Improved drone handling.

Beakout: Level 3

Network Expansion: Passive & Ult range increased by 25%.

Network Traffic: Deploying the drone calls out squads in the area.

Hackathon: Double drone recharge rate; gain speed boost when it explodes.

Satellite Imagery: Drone scan persists for 1.5 seconds.





Fuse

Upgrades Big Bang: removed NEW Ring Master: gain access to Ring Consoles Scar Tissue: Simplified and buffed damage mitigation to remove lingering burn effects Take a flat 20 damage when crossing The Motherlode instead of 37 (50% of 75 hp) over time Wreckless: fixed explosive damage mitigation not being applied on continuous Knuckle Cluster hits (should only take about 32 damage from a full Knuckle Cluster now with Wreckless)



Dev Note: Fuse is destruction and chaos. The goal of these changes, whether it be a new strategic-level upgrade or a simplification of a convoluted damage model, is to bring some method to the madness.

Big Bang: See ordnance through walls & death boxes.

Scar Tissue: Take 50% damage and ignore slow effects of The Motherlode.





Ring Master: Gain access to Ring Consoles.

Scar Tissue: Take 20 damage and ignore slow effects from The Motherlode.





Newcastle

Mobile Shield: throw anim speed increased (~2.5x faster)

Castle Wall Will now destroy incoming projectiles headed towards the front of the wall while energized. It will not destroy projectiles fired from behind the wall nor bombardments from other Legend's Ultimate projectiles. Castle Wall energized duration increased to 1m (was 30s)

Upgrade – Stronghold: increased energized duration to 3m (was 2.5m)

Dev Note: The Castle Wall's in-game strength rarely matches the grandeur of its presentation. More often than not, the wall serves as a grenade beacon to surrounding threats knowing that Newcastle just jumped to an ally in distress. An Ultimate-level wall should not fail as much as it does, especially on a Support Legend that's built around turning the tide when his squad starts losing the advantage. The wall now requires more calculated counterplay and makes the Stronghold upgrade a more compelling option. We were also finding the long wind-up when tossing his Mobile Shield left him pretty vulnerable trying to get back to his weapon, so we've sped up the animation to let him be more reactive with it.

Octane

Upgrades Wreckless: removed Mad Hops moved to Level 2 Thick Skin: now Level 2 and 3, updated to take 5 less Stim damage to reflect that it can be selected twice (was -25%)



Dev Note: Octane has a "Plus Ultra'' tattoo, so we shouldn't inhibit his ability to double down on his tac or ult. While Wreckless was thematically fun, Octane already has one of the best forms of explosive damage mitigation that's less hidden: stim away.

Thick Skin: -25% Stim damage

Wreckless: -50% Explosive damage

Mad Hops: Gain an extra Launch Pad charge.

Thick Skin: Take 5 less Stim damage.

Mad Hops: Gain an extra Launch Pad charge.

Airborne Agility: Change directions with Launch Pad double-jump.

Airborne Agility: Change directions with Launch Pad double-jump.

Thick Skin: Take 5 less Stim damage.





Wattson

Upgrades Falling Stars: Pylons will stop spawning Arc Stars when her squad is eliminated Split Circuit: no longer reduces shield regen capacity



Wraith

Into the Void and Dimensional Rift: nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

MAPS

Broken Moon shattered New POIs: Cliff Side, Experimental Labs, Solar Pods, Space Port, Quarantine Zone, Underpass Breaker Wharf updated New rotations to switch things up and keep squads on the move

Added new possible Ring Console, Survey Beacon, and Crafter spawn locations to World's Edge and Storm Point, and further evened out the probability of a prop spawning at any specific location World's Edge Added possible Ring Console spawn locations to Mirage à Trois and Survey Camp Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to Survey Camp and The Geyser Storm Point Added possible Crafter spawn location to Command Center Added possible Survey Beacon spawn locations to The Wall, and the unnamed POIs Northeast of Checkpoint and at the edge of the map East of Storm Catcher MODES Solos Six week Duos takeover 50 players Second Chance Respawn Automatically respawn once if you die in the first 4 rounds Second chance converted to EVO if unused by the round cutoff Battle Sense: HUD indicator when enemies are within 50 meters Auto Heals Health regenerates out of combat Auto heal starts after each kill Additional adjustments to loot pool, circle sizes, and round times to accommodate solo play Mixtape Lockdown added to rotation: Zeus Station, Monument Mixtape Map Rotations Default rotation Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome Gun Run: The Core, Wattson's Pylon Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station Mixtape rotation (5/24-5/28) Gun Run: The Core, Wattson's Pylon Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station 1st Week of Pride Month (6/1-6/7) Control: Barometer Gun Run: Wattson's Pylon Lockdown: Zeus Station TDM: Zeus Station Mixtape Rotation (6/11-6/17) Control: Barometer, Caustic Treatment Lockdown: Monument, Zeus Station TDM: Skulltown, Zeus Station TDM 24/7 (6/18-6/24) Rules Scorelimit: 35 Time Limit: 10 minutes Increased health regen Skull Town, Zeus Station, Monument, Thunderdome, Wattson's Pylon, Fragment LTM Rotations 5/24-5/28 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon 5/31-6/3 Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon 6/11-6/17 Gun Run: Skull Town, Zeus Station, Thunderdome, Wattson, Fragment, The Core



RANKED

All players in a premade Ranked squad must be within 3 Rank tiers of each other or they will not be allowed to progress to matchmaking

No tuning changes to be made to ranked scoring for the launch of Upheaval

Dev Note: While we are happy with how Breakout Ranked was received, there is some feedback that we want to address for the start of Upheaval. As always, we'll be monitoring feedback and data for any required tuning changes during the season and any major updates required for the future.

Season Reset

Where you ended in your last season of Ranked will determine where you start in Upheaval If you ended your last season in Rookie, you will be reset to 1 RP If you ended your last season above Rookie, you will be reset to Bronze IV



Split Timing

Split 2 will take place at the same time as the .1 patch, not a week after like in previous seasons

Upheaval Ranked Rewards

Your end-of-season rewards will now be determined by the highest Rank tier you achieved during the entire season

Split Rewards: your season-end reward badge will be animated if you match or surpass your Split 1 Rank in Split 2 If you do not achieve this, you will get the normal version of your badge



WORLD SYSTEMS

Improved end ring generation system

BUG FIXES

Equipping an Evac Tower or Mobile Respawn Beacon will no longer close the inventories of all other players in the match

Firing Range : fixed some edge cases where Legend change was available when it shouldn't be

: fixed some edge cases where Legend change was available when it shouldn't be Fixed occasional crash when interacting with an enemy's crafted banner

"Mischief Medic" no longer appears as "Highlighted Healer"

Olympus : players can no longer enter/exit Vault without key

: players can no longer enter/exit Vault without key Survey Beacons and Ring Consoles should now be pingable again from the map

When hip firing with the Devotion, it will now properly track its reticle

LEGENDS

Ballistic : duration of speedy whistler restored to 2s

: duration of speedy whistler restored to 2s Bloodhound Passive markers no longer appear for teammates not on player's squad Players can once again be scanned by two Bloodhounds at the same time

Catalyst : fixed Dark Veil not charging for a short duration off of spawn

: fixed Dark Veil not charging for a short duration off of spawn Crypto : recall audio when the drone is far away from you is audible once again

: recall audio when the drone is far away from you is audible once again Maggie : Removed drill burn audio for players in the area of effect while phased

: Removed drill burn audio for players in the area of effect while phased Removed Wraith Shadows from the void if you aren't playing as Wraith

Wattson: resolved bad spawn points for Arc Stars generated from the Falling Stars upgrade

QUALITY OF LIFE

Additional security improvements

Airdropping Replicators now project a beam upwards as they are descending to help differentiate them from other airdrops

Back by popular demand, you can requeue at the end of Pubs BR and Mixtape matches

Ballistic : can now add any locked-set weapon into the sling where it will be converted to the proper locked-set tier and restored to its original state when being moved out (red-tier still not allowed)

: can now add any locked-set weapon into the sling where it will be converted to the proper locked-set tier and restored to its original state when being moved out (red-tier still not allowed) Death Box Flyers : option to automatically ping the location of the Death Box will be prompted when knocking it from a Flyer's grasp

: option to automatically ping the location of the Death Box will be prompted when knocking it from a Flyer's grasp Improved the choice of consumables that are auto-selected when either reaching full health, reaching full shields, or when dropping your last selected item. The new choice should more intelligently select shield consumables or prioritize syringes for quick healing. These changes were made to help new players have more optimal outcomes.

Improved use interactions with doors when self res is available

Map spawn audit for all Mixtape Modes: Phase Runner, Habitat, Thunderdome, Zeus Station

Upgraded to the latest version of Easy Anti-Cheat

Pings

Should now go through all translucent surfaces like windows

Players can now request for Grenades (Arc Stars, Frag Grenades, and Thermites) Works similar to healing items: hold the Grenade button to open the Ordnance Wheel, hover on an ordnance item, select Ping to request



Thunderdome

Airdrop location adjustments

Control Moved C capture point to landing pad Adjusted spawns attached to B capture point



GRAPHICS