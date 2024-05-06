Disney Dreamlight Valley Partially Fixes Frustrating Progress Bug

For the last few days, a number of Disney Dreamlight Valley players have found themselves stuck while trying to complete a quest related to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The game mistakenly allowed players to purchase an item called 3D Glasses from Scrooge's Store prior to starting the "Oswald's Many Dimensions" quest; any players that did just that immediately found their progress in this quest halted. Gameloft announced today that it has pushed through a fix that should allow all stuck players to move on to the next step in that quest once the game has been rebooted.

Players should be cautioned that this is only a temporary fix; the actual cause of the issue has not been resolved just yet. Gameloft is working on a complete fix, but no time table has been revealed just yet.

"Please note: It is still possible to trigger this issue for the time being, so we urge players to NOT purchase the 3D Glasses from Scrooge McDuck's store until they are prompted to do so as part of the 'Oswald's Many Dimensions' quest," a post on the game's official Twitter account reads.

How Players Can Still Trigger the Progress Bug

From the way that statement is worded, it sounds like the progress issue can still be caused if players aren't careful! Hopefully at this point players have been made well-aware that they are not to purchase the 3D Glasses until they've been prompted to by Oswald. Presumably, the full fix will prevent the item from showing up in Scrooge's store until that prompt, but we don't know when to expect it just yet. It's possible we might not see a full fix until the game's next free update, which is currently slated to arrive in late spring.

A Rift in Time DLC

Following the announcement on Twitter, many players shared their appreciation for today's update. There has been a lot of frustration surrounding this progress bug, particularly for players that were excited about adding Oswald to their village. Of course, this only has an impact on those that purchased the game's expansion A Rift in Time. Oswald is the latest exclusive Villager that was made available through the DLC, following Gaston and EVE in the first act. The paid DLC is completely optional, but it does give players access to those exclusive Villagers, as well as new recipes, new items, a new story, and new locations to explore.

Gameloft has broken up the DLC into three acts in total. Act II was released alongside Update 10 on May 1st, and Act III will be coming out sometime this summer, alongside Update 12. At this time, we know very little about Act III, only that it will wrap up the storyline centered around Jafar.

Are you happy to see this temporary bug fix in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Did you purchase the 3D Glasses before you were supposed to? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!