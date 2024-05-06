Pokemon Go May Community Day Teaser Features Two Different Pokemon

Pokemon Go's next Community Day event will be taking place on May 19th, and Niantic has seemingly revealed which Pokemon will be getting the spotlight: Bounsweet! The Grass-type Pokemon appeared in a short teaser video shared to the official Pokemon Go Instagram account, alongside the date of the event. Normally, this would be a pretty open and shut case, but the video actually features a second Pokemon as well. Prior to Bounsweet jumping out of some bushes, the shadow of a Toucannon can be seen flying overhead, and the Pokemon's cry can be heard.

The teaser can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

Why Bounsweet is Likely May's Community Day Pokemon

Naturally, this teaser has caused confusion among viewers. Some fans are wondering if this means that we'll see two Pokemon highlighted during the event, or if there might be a second surprise Community Day for the month of May. It's impossible to say for certain, but it's likely the event is simply going to focus on Bounsweet. There was only one Community Day listed for May as part of the schedule released before the start of this season. In fact the only other May event on that calendar has now been confirmed as Flock Together Research Day, which will be taking place on May 11th.

Given that, the appearance by Toucannon in the trailer above is likely meant as a reference to Bounsweet's Pokedex entry. That entry states that Bounsweet "tries to resist being swallowed by bird Pokemon by spinning the sepals on its head." If Niantic truly was planning to tease two Pokemon for this Community Day, or to have two events this month, the company would have likely featured Pikipek in the video, rather than Toucannon. Toucannon is Pikipek's final evolved form, so it would make a lot more sense for its shadow to appear. We won't know for sure until there's a full announcement, but it seems pretty clear the focus is going to be on the Grass-type.

What Does Shiny Bounsweet Look Like?

The Shiny version of Bounsweet swaps out the Pokemon's traditional colors for some nice pastels. The green sepals on Bounsweet's head have been switched with a light purple, while the Pokemon's dark pink body is now a lighter shade. Finally, the Pokemon's lower torso has more of a yellow coloration, as opposed to the standard white. An image of Shiny Bounsweet from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Bounsweet has two evolved forms: Steenee and Tsareena. Evolving Bounsweet into Steeny requires 25 Bounsweet Candies, and then another 100 Candies to evolve it into Tsareena. All three of these Pokemon are pure Grass-types. Bounsweet and its evolved forms first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, so they hail from the Alola region.

Are you excited for May's Pokemon Go Community Day? Do you think the event will exclusively focus on Bounsweet, or will it also feature Pikipek? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!