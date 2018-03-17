Fortnite: Every Cosmetic Item in Battle Royale

Fortnite, the record breaking online title by Epic Games, continues to be front and center in the gaming world. With a constant flow of new events, modes, and in-game loot, plus the addition of the mobile version, it’s no surprise that players find themselves diving right in. Just like many online titles, and the comparable PUBG in the battle royale arena, there are tons of cosmetic items to be had. If you were looking for a little help in spiffing up your toon, one user just made it very easy to do just that.

One Reddit user took to the forums to supply a chart for every cosmetic in the game currently. You can see the picture above, but you might need to click on it to enlarge depending on your screen. Dance moves, gliders, different hates, emotes, weapons, and tons more can all be seen. The chart also separates it by colour to make it even easier to distinguish what’s available.

The above chart is for the Fortnite Battle Royale mode which is Epic Games’ free-to-play portion of the title, separate from the Save the World mode. The varying skins, gear, and weapons seen are just one of the many reasons that players continue to flock to this online experience.

In other Fortnite news: Earlier today we covered what esteemed financial analysts are saying about the title and many of them are worried. You can read all of the varying details in our previous coverage here, but the gist is

“We believe the strong growth of Fortnite creates tactical risk to the video game publishers and could limit potential upside to consensus numbers,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Evan Wingren wrote in a note to clients last week. “The game is gaining momentum in Western markets, which is likely to impact engagement for all AAA games to some degree. We believe Fortnite is growing the overall gaming TAM [total addressable market], but some cannibalization is likely.”

Wingren believes that this will only further the monetization motivation for online games and the publishers that push them. Since 2017 was all about the loot boxes and “how far is too far,” it’s a valid concern to have but not for the reason you think.

The analyst noted that he believed microtransactions would make an even bigger comeback as an effort to compete with a game like Fortnite. That worry is only going to increase, because the title is set to dominate yet another platform: mobile.