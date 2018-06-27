Fortnite ‘Fly Explosives’ LTM Brings Back Jetpacks In a Big Way

Fortnite is a glass case of emotion right now with its latest update, bringing with it Dual Pistols, the new Playground Limited Time Mode, and much more! But that’s only the beginning, and Epic Games wants to ensure that Season 4 closes out right before Season 5 comes around in July. Thanks to a recent leak uncovered over on Twitter, we know just how explosive the celebratory roll out will be!

The description found by FNBRLeaks for the upcoming Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode reads, “This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone back to the lobby!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the loading screen goes:

Want to Fly? Jetpacks can only be found as Floor Loot – search those attics and basements!



Looking to blow something up? All explosive-type weapons can be found in this mode, usually hidden within a Treasure Chest or Supply Drop.



‘Splode them Enemies Send them all back to the lobby to earn the Victory Royale.



The jetpacks definitely added a … unique flavor to the game if pure chaos is your thing. Which, to be fair – it’s battle royale, chaos should be everyone’s “thing.” The revelation comes on the heels of the Playground Limited Time Mode going live, with the Final Fight Teams of 12 coming soon:

Summary

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

That’s not the only Limited Time Mode to be shared with the latest update either. Final Fight Teams of 12 details have also been shared, which isn’t that far fetched from the usual way Battle Royale works – just on a much smaller scale:

Summary

Make it to the final circle and then fight for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the storm circles closing all the way in, they stop part way through the match.

When the circles have finished closing in, the Final Countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!