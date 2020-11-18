New Fortnite Leak Hints at Massive Galactus Event

✖

Ever since Fortnite and Marvel launched the Nexus War at the beginning of the season, players have known that something massive was on the way. The villainous Galactus has loomed large over the event, quite literally, and it's just a matter of time before he shows up to change the game. Well, with that major battle on the horizon, a new Fortnite leak has suggested just how big that encounter may be. This could be the biggest event Fortnite has seen to-date.

According to Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX, the sizes for the files related to the upcoming event — which is assumed to be related to Galactus — are massive. If the leak is correct, it would be double the size of the biggest Fortnite event to-date. This includes two event packages that are 721MB and 500MB in size.

Let me express smth real quick to show how huge this event will be this event has 2 encrypted paks a 721MB enc pak and a 500MB one they are probably Two times bigger than the biggest event pak we ever had + They are compressed so the size is way bigger .. — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) November 18, 2020

That sounds big, but it's even bigger when you put it into perspective. A dataminer in the replies to the tweet explained that the Black Hole event was only about 150MB. Let's remember, the Black Hole event shut down Fortnite and altered the entirety of the map, so it's safe to say that was a pretty massive deal.

So, a rough estimate of potentially GIGABYTES of event content. To put that into perspective, the black hole event was around ~150mb. — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 18, 2020

When Galactus arrives in the game, it could potentially alter Fortnite's map going forward. It wouldn't be the first time, and there are always new changes coming to the Island. What will be interesting is whether or not Fortnite and Marvel make some sort of permanent partnership in regards to the map itself. There are many Marvel-inspired locations on the Island for this current season, but the effects of Galactus may introduce the option to leave something from Marvel on the map after the event is over.

The partnership between Marvel and Fortnite has already extended itself beyond the confines of the game. The two companies recently announced a promotion that allows players to get a free subscription to the Disney+ streaming service, just by purchasing anything from Fortnite.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Galactus event? Do you think it will alter Fortnite going forward? Let us know in the comments!