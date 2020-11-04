Fortnite: Galactus Is Closing in on the Nexus War

✖

Fortnite has continued to reinvent itself with each new season and update, turning the battle royale game into something increasingly unique and unpredictable. The latest season of the game has been no exception, providing the biggest crossover yet between the game and the characters of Marvel Comics. Players have gotten a chance to earn skins for iconic characters like Thor, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, and Iron Man, and play matches in major locations from the Marvel universe. Looming over it all since the season began has been the incoming threat of Galactus -- and it looks like he's looming even more than ever. Fortnite players, including Reddit user fortressnight, have recently spotted Galactus physically looming in the skies over the game's map, appearing above the Northeast region.

While this isn't necessarily a literal countdown of when Galactus will show up in the game, the indication that he's closer than ever to the game's map certainly hints that the "Nexus War" event surrounding the whole Marvel crossover could be happening sooner rather than later. For those who are hoping for new changes to the Fortnite map, the world eater's arrival certainly could bring some variation of that.

Recent leaks have teased that

Even when the "Nexus War" crossover comes to a close, it certainly won't be the end of Marvel's partnership with Fortnite, with Epic Games' Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard hinting that this is only the beginning.

“The reason why we called this season ‘Nexus War’ is this is just the start,” Mustard said during a recent podcast appearance. “This is just the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this season's event? Are you excited to see Galactus make his way onto the map? Let us know in the comments below!