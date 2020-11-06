Fortnite Giving Away Free Disney+ Subscriptions

✖

The folks at Epic Games wowed players and movie fans alike when they revealed a massive crossover between Marvel and Fortnite back in August. Thor, Wolverine, Iron Man, Storm, and a ton of other characters made their way into the popular Battle Royale game, which has technically become an official part of the Marvel Universe canon. On Friday, Epic Games announced that the partnership with Disney is getting even bigger in the coming month, as Fortnite is offering free subscriptions to the Disney+ streaming service.

Starting this week, you become eligible for a free two-month subscription to Disney+ whenever you make a real money purchase in Fortnite. That means you either need to purchase V-Bucks, or use actual money to buy any new add-on. Purchasing gear with V-Bucks will not make you eligible. That's really all there is to it. If you make a purchase, you get two months of streaming. The end.

We’re squadding up with @DisneyPlus 🎉 Starting Nov 10 @ 7PM ET, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us, when you make a real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country. Check out more: https://t.co/8C5WhmQOzd pic.twitter.com/fegBKyeUOe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 6, 2020

The promotion technically begins on November 10th, but Epic Games has confirmed that it will count for any purchases made on November 6th at 10 am ET or later.

As with most promotional giveaways, there are a couple of caveats to this deal. You must be 18 or older in order to redeem the Disney+ subscription and you must also be a new customer to the service. Once you've made your purchase in Fortnite, you can head over to Fortnite.com/DisneyPlus and follow the steps in order to redeem the offer.

The promotional subscription will last for two months, after which you will be charged the monthly fee for Disney+, which is $6.99 in the United States. If you don't want to pay for Disney+, you need to be sure and cancel your account before the two-month promotion is over.

The Fortnite offer lasts through December 31st, so you've got the better part of two months to take advantage of it.