Fortnite Guided Missiles Framerate Sees a Significant Raise

The Guided Missiles for Fortnite have been a whirlwind of emotions for players. After they were first introduced to the Battle Royale game, many thought they were overpowered and unnecessary to the overall balance of the game. Others thought they were hilarious fun – and then Epic Games vaulted them to settle things once and for all. But then they came back and with some major changes, including severe nerfs to how they operate as a whole. Now it appears that the framerate has also been changed.

Thanks to a recent post over on Reddit, players have reported that the turning speed has been directly linked to the frame rate – so the slower the framerate, the slower the turn speed. The faster the framerate, the faster the turn speed. Makes sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously this is a bug and you can see it in action in the video clip above. The Fortnite player did a comparison of turn speeds with a framerate at 120 fps to that against a framerate of 60 fps.

There are other bugs associated with the controversial Guided Missiles such as hot keys being used to maniputate this feature’s mechanics. One player reported that if you hold the “W” key down at the same time as hitting the up arrow key, the Guided Missile will double up in speed.

They also talked about other ways the framerates can affect the game, such as a slower framerate resulting in being able to hop out of the Battle Buss at a faster rate. That would be huge, because landing in a zone before other players could be a huge asset in gearing up for that Victory Royale.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. The Battle Royale version will also be coming to Android devices soon!