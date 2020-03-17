Fortnite Adds Helicopters

Fortnite officially has a new vehicle, as of today: helicopters. Well, helicopter, at least, in the form of “Choppa,” a helicopter that can hold up to five people at a time. This confirms earlier rumors and leaks of a new vehicle, specifically helicopters in the recent past, and adds an entirely new element to the spy-themed Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

In the brief video released as part of the update, which you can check out below, it would appear that folks can ride on the edges of the helicopter and shoot, while there is also a pilot. Notably, it would appear that the Choppa officially has the previously rumored stats of 1,500 HP, with the rotors able to deal damage to folks. It also seems like gliders can’t be activated with it, and it’s not available in competitive modes. (Neither of which is actually too shocking, overall.)

Get in the Choppa! Grab up to 4 other squadmates and take on enemy teams with this new vehicle 🚁 pic.twitter.com/IlHY3tcqKU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 17, 2020

The helicopter is just the latest vehicle to land in Fortnite, however. Previously, both planes and mechs have made appearances, with both being fairly divisive at the time. It remains to be seen whether the Choppa will be as polarizing, however, but there’s plenty of time for people to fall in love with it, have it get on their nerves, and fall in love with it again. There is, after all, no telling just how long it might stick around.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.