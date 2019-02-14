Fortnite: How to Get the Season 8 Battle Pass for Free

Fortnite is full of celebratory fun with the Overtime challenges now live and festive Valentine’s Day gear to earn but Epic Games wants to offer an even better reward for those partaking in this week’s events: A free Battle Pass.

“Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE,” declared the studio as their latest update went live earlier today. “If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!”

If you don’t already have the Batlte Pass, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. It also allows for players to unlock exclusive skin progressions like the Prisoner from this season. It’s the best way to show off to other players what you’re made of while also adding a new layer of substance to the battle royale experience.

Ready to earn that free season Battle Pass? You’ll have to take on these challenges first:

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges

Collect (15) Coins in Featured Creative Islands – 500 XP

Search (7) chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV Park – 500 XP

Deal Damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols – 500 XP

Regain health from a campfire in 3 different matches

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3 times) – Valentine Wrap

The reward is a Valentine heart wrap once the third challenge is complete. We’ll be putting together small guides for the three Free Challenges later today, so keep it tuned in here if you’re looking for a little additional help.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices.