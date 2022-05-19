Fortnite: How to Get the Volcanic Ash-sassin Pack for Free

✖

Starting today, Fortnite players can snag the Volcanic Ash-sassin Quest Pack for free. Leaked earlier this week, the Quest Pack is available free from the Epic Games Store through June 16th. To redeem the offer, Fortnite fans must access the game on PC using the Epic Games Launcher. Once Fortnite has been accessed, players can redeem the Pack from the Item Shop. Once players have done so, they can unlock the items from the Pack by completing various challenges. While the Pack can only be redeemed through the Item Shop on PC, the challenges can be completed on console.

"Installing the Epic Games Launcher and creating an Epic Games account is required for downloading and installing Fortnite on PC. You may need to link your Epic Games account to your console account to access the items on other platforms," according to Epic Games.

Players that aren't willing or able to launch Fortnite on PC will be able to obtain the Quest Pack from the Item Shop "at a later date, available for purchase with V-Bucks." Fortnite fans will be happy to know that the challenges in the Quest Pack do not have to be completed before the redemption date ends; once players have redeemed the Ash-sassin Quest Pack, they can complete the challenges whenever they choose.

Considering how pricey skins can get in Fortnite, it's always nice to have one that can be obtained for free! The Volcanic Ash-sassin design is also fairly sleek, and the lava-inspired colors really pop. For some console players, it might be frustrating to have to redeem this on PC, but as Epic Games points out, players don't have to jump into a battle, so it shouldn't be too difficult for most PCs to get to the Item Shop. Hopefully, all players that want the skin will be able to get it with little difficulty.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out this free Fortnite skin from the Epic Games Store? What do you think of this free Quest Pack? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!